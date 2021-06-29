Boom time for lawyers as Washington pursues big tech





Tech companies also use in-house antitrust experts. Amazon, Facebook and Google each have dozens of in-house lawyers. In January 2020, Amazon hired former FTC lawyer Amy Posner. In April 2020, Facebook hired numerous government officials, starting with another longtime Federal Trade Commission lawyer at the Competition Bureau. What is striking is the number of people who are going to work directly for agency tech companies, said William Kovacic, former FTC chairman. It reflects real change. The opportunities to work for tech clients, or the tech companies themselves, drew large audiences in a recent mock trial hosted by the American Bar Association. The workshop centered around a large, fictitious search engine called Knowsmore, which was chased by a smaller search engine that wanted to charge for more privacy features. The event was one of the busiest workshops organized by the ABA in recent years, said David Reichenberg, lawyer at Cozen OConnor and co-chair of the association’s litigation committee. Every year, members are more and more interested in learning more about technology and antitrust, he said. There is also more work for lawyers who want to take on big business or represent the government itself. Two law firms struck a deal last year to represent the state of Texas in its lawsuit against Google. And last month, another firm joined with the District of Columbia attorney general in suing Amazon. But many of the biggest and most prestigious companies work for the giants of Silicon Valley. Jonathan Kanter, a longtime antitrust lawyer who has been rumored as a possible candidate to head the Justice Department’s antitrust division, has built his career largely around working for rivals Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple. Its client list included both large companies like Microsoft and News Corporation and smaller companies like Yelp and Spotify. In 2016, he joined Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison, a leading corporate litigation firm. But last year, Mr Kanters’ work criticizing Big Tech began to present conflicts with other parts of the company’s sprawling portfolio, said two people with knowledge of the matter. Specifically, his practice was at odds with the work done by Bill Isaacson and Karen Dunn, two lawyers the firm had just hired who are known to represent Apple and Amazon, said another person with knowledge of the situation.

