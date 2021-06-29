Private equity firm Bridgepoint considering listing in London





UK-based buyout group Bridgepoint Advisers is gearing up to be listed on the London Stock Exchange, which could value the company at around £ 2bn and mark a rare recent public market entry for a capital firm -European investment. Bridgepoint, which was founded in 2000 after a management buyout from NatWest Equity Partners, is looking to sell about a quarter of its shares. The IPO would allow him to join a small coterie of listed European buyout groups, including the 3i group listed on the FTSE 100, the Switzerland-based Partners group, the French Eurazeo and the Swedish EQT, which were listed in 2019. All four are trading at or near historic highs, as are their US-listed peers Blackstone, KKR, Carlyle and Apollo, as the industry rests on record heaps of money. Bridgepoint has embarked on a “journey of growth and diversification,” said its executive chairman, William Jackson, on Tuesday, who joined his predecessor in 1986 as a graduate intern. “We expect this strong growth to continue in the short and long term as we continue to develop our existing strategies and further expand our platform. ” The IPO would come at a time when private equity deals are reaching record levels in the UK, raising the profile of the industry and prompting a backlash from some shareholders who argue that buyout groups are profiting from the fallout. Brexit and the pandemic to sweep up cheap businesses. William Jackson, Managing Partner at Bridgepoint © Charlie Bibby / FT

Bridgepoint is owned by 140 of its employees and by Dyal Capital Partners, which has a 20 percent stake. Under the proposals, which are at an early stage, all shareholders would sell equal proportions of their stake and have their holdings diluted. The private equity group plans to raise around £ 300million through the issuance of new shares, alongside the sale by existing shareholders of part of their equity for around £ 200million in total. The additional funds could allow the buyout group, which typically buys companies worth up to around 1.5 billion euros, to inject more liquidity into its equity, to expand into areas such as as real estate and infrastructure and to open new offices. It has opened operations in New York, San Francisco and Amsterdam in recent years. Private markets are growing “as investors increase allocations to the asset class due to the search for yield in an environment of low global interest rates,” Bridgepoint said in a statement. advised Bridgepoint’s sale of minority stake to Dyal in 2018 enabled it to purchase the € 3.9 billion credit arm of rival buyout group EQT Partners last year, expanding its role in corporate lending just as the pandemic has left businesses in dire need of loans. The deal gave Dyal, a unit of fund manager Neuberger Berman, access to a share of Bridgepoint’s dividends and interest. Bridgepoint is perhaps best known in the UK for its ownership of the coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger, which it sold to investment group JAB Holdings in 2018. It has also backed Dorna, which owns the international rights of MotoGP. The private equity firm has around 26 billion euros in assets under management according to its website, including a flagship European buyout fund of 5.8 billion euros.

