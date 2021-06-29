A senior Fed official said the digital currency could be the silver equivalent of parachute pants.





Randal K. Quarles, vice president oversight of the Federal Reserve, suggested Monday that the global rush to research and develop central bank digital currencies, often referred to as CBDCs, reminded him of another four-letter abbreviation. Fear of missing out, or, as it is better known, FOMO. Citing the susceptibility of the Americas to boosterism and the fear of missing out, Mr. Quarles warned that the nation is used to being the victim of a massive suspension of our critical thinking and sometimes impetuous fads or fads and deceptive. He cited the 1980s parachute pants as a parallel to the current currency craze, noting that sometimes fashions are just plain silly. But the consequences can also be more serious, Mr Quarles said, speaking from prepared remarks. Which brings us to my topic today: central bank digital currencies. Mr. Quarless, extremely skeptical of the necessity and wisdom of a possible digital version of the dollar, made it clear that while Jerome H. Powell, the chairman of the Fed, announced in May that the central bank will study the possibility of issuing such a currency, this effort is not unanimous among its colleagues. The Fed is expected to publish an article on the potential of a digital currency this summer.

Mr Quarles has said he does not want to prejudge the process, but he believes the bar is high for digital currency issued by the central bank. Currently, the Fed issues physical dollars and digital bank reserves directly, but the money you spend when you swipe a credit card or make a Venmo transaction dates back to the private banking industry. A digital currency would be like an electronic version of physical money, in that it would go directly back to the Fed. Proponents say it could improve financial inclusion and cross-border payments while protecting the dollar’s status as a primary currency. Opponents, including the banks, warn that this could be a destabilizing development that brings no benefit that the private sector cannot achieve on its own. His remarks come as other central banks, and especially China, start to discuss or establish their own digital currencies. This has galvanized interest in a version of the Fed, as lawmakers and financial policy experts fear America is falling behind. Mr Quarles said he should be convinced that the use case outweighs the risks. He said it seems unlikely that the dollar’s status as the dominant global currency will be threatened by a foreign central bank digital currency, as its power rests on commercial ties, deep financial markets, the rule of law. in the United States and a credible monetary policy. from the Fed itself. None of them are likely to be threatened by a foreign currency, and certainly not because that foreign currency is a CBDC, Mr Quarles said.

Mr Quarles also rebuffed the idea, supported by some of his colleagues, that the Fed should be concerned about the advent of stablecoins, which are digital currencies that derive their value from a set of commodities or commodities. underlying currencies. In my opinion, we don’t have to fear stablecoins, Mr Quarles said. He argued that the Fed has a habit of fostering innovation in the private sector and that a global network of US dollar stablecoins could encourage the use of the dollar by making faster and cheaper cross-border payments. And it could potentially be deployed much faster and with less hassle than a central bank version. This view contrasts sharply with concerns voiced by some of his colleagues about stablecoins, which caught their attention after Facebook said it might try to introduce one through a project initially called Libra. If widely adopted, stablecoins could serve as the basis for an alternative payment system focused on new forms of private money, Lael Brainard, a Fed governor, said in a recent speech. She added that there is a risk that the widespread use of private funds for consumer payments will fragment parts of the US payments system in ways that impose burdens and increase costs for households and businesses.

