London Stock Exchange takes best start for IPOs since 2014

The partnership has been essential for the financial services industry after Brexit. This is according to Robert Barnes, head of securities operations at the London Stock Exchange and CEO of the group’s Turquoise platform, which allows investors to trade stocks in 19 European countries.

The sector, which exports tens of billions of dollars in financial services each year, has been largely excluded from a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union. The UK’s transition period from the bloc ended six months ago, but Barnes said there had not been the volatility some might expect. He attributes this in part to conversations between regulators, government officials and industry players to determine a clear path forward.

It hasn’t all been completely smooth, however. Headlines from the start of the year proclaiming that London had lost its dominance as the European hub for stock trading to Amsterdam rocked some. But Barnes explains that the LSE made up for some of that loss by welcoming the return of Swiss equity trading to its platform. And, he explains why the location isn’t everything in the 21st century, when so much activity has been decentralized from traditional shopping malls.

Below is an edited version of Barnes’ conversation with the BBC Victoria Craig on the global edition of the BBC World Service’s “Marketplace Morning Report”.

Robert Barnes: There has been no change in trading activity on the London Stock Exchange. The framework for European regulations was really well marked out, as a community, always working very closely with the authorities and understanding what was to come. We have really worked over the past three years to make sure that we would be able to provide continuity of service. And I think what’s fascinating is that if you look at the quotes in the UK, we had a lot of IPO activity in the first half of 2021. In fact, it’s the best start. year since 2014, even after Brexit.

Victoria Craig: Much has been said about the need for UK-European agreements to maintain the ability to conduct transparent transactions and business across the financial services industry. We haven’t seen many of these equivalency agreements. Are you saying that maybe it really isn’t necessary because as a financial services company you can sort of do it yourself, you don’t need governments to approve?

Barnes: Well, if you think about raising capital and underwriting, it’s an activity that can happen a little on a global scale, around the world. In terms of continuity of service to trade international securities, European securities, we have launched Turquoise Europe, which is regulated within continental Europe. So it is possible, for example, to trade, not only say UK Rolls Royce on Turquoise, and settle in UK, but from UK you can trade German BMW securities and settle in Germany. And therefore through this preparation, through the creation of new regulated entities in Europe, [London Stock Exchange Group], being a global entity, is able to ensure this continuity of service.

Craig: And that highlights my next question: At the start of this year, the headline that caught everyone’s attention was that London lost its status as a hub for European equity trading in favor of Amsterdam. But, really, how important is that? Since so much is done on computers and not on trading floors these days, how important does it really matter where trades are executed and settled?

Barnes: I think that’s a great question. Well, the reality is that the corresponding engines of the national markets of France, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal and others are in London. And this is the Euronext market, a highly respected market. And it doesn’t matter where the machines are, because Euronext is today, and before [was], recognized as a European legal entity, Turquoise Europe is a European legal entity, but our matching engine is located in the data center of the London Stock Exchange in London. So the beauty of the London Stock Exchange Group today is that, thanks to a single telephone line connected to our data center in London, we can have access to London Stock Exchange and Turquoise and Turquoise Europe to allow investors to conduct their business.

Craig: In February, shares of Swiss companies began trading in London after an 18-month hiatus. Do you think that all of this, somehow coupled with what we’ve been talking about, do you think this is kind of a signal that London can stand on its own two feet?

Barnes: Well listen, I think that’s a great example of how financial centers that work together, financial centers that connect, can thrive. In fact, immediately after Brexit in January, a statutory instrument was tabled in Parliament and similar regulatory and legal instruments were drawn up in Switzerland, and by February 3, for the February 4 commissioning, we had readmitted more than 200 Swiss Symbols on Turquoise. The reason why this is so amazing is that from the very next day these Swiss securities became among our most liquid securities active in these additional channels.

Craig: So if we look at the London Stock Exchange in its post-Brexit future, where are you looking to attract more business? So companies looking to register, banks and investors looking to trade on LSE platforms.

Barnes: We clearly see a growing interest from countries that are developing very quickly in regions like Asia. And the London Stock Exchange, you may know, has a very successful partnership with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Craig: So do you think it is important to look beyond Europe? Or do you think it will still be an important part of your business after Brexit?

Barnes: Well, the UK and Europe are very important together as a region for capital markets, and will continue to be. Financial centers that connect, thrive. And London tends to be one of the great financial centers, and it’s our great privilege to be in touch with the global community to help investors move their business forward.