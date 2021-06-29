21Shares AG launches Solana ETP for crypto on the Swiss Stock Exchange





21Shares SA, the crypto issuer Exchange Traded Products (ETP), launches the world’s first Solana ETP on the regulated market of Swiss stock exchange Wednesday, June 30, 2021, further strengthening 21Shares as a leading issuer of crypto ETPs. Solana is an open source project that leverages the unlicensed nature of blockchain technologies to deliver decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. The idea and the first work on the project started in 2017; Solana was officially launched in March 2020 by the Solana Foundation headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, led by developer Anatoly Yakovenko. Solana is known in the cryptocurrency space because of the short processing times offered by the blockchain. Solanas’ hybrid protocol significantly reduces validation times for the execution of transactions and contracts. With super-fast processing times, Solana has also generated a lot of institutional interest. One of the innovations that Solana brings to the table is the consensus of proof of history. The main promises of Solanas to customers are that they will not be surprised by the increase in fees and taxes. Additionally, the protocol is designed to have low transaction costs while ensuring scalability and fast processing, which the 21Shares Rating Committee has concluded to launch the underlying asset as an ETP. . Despite recent market volatility, 21Shares collected over $ 55 million in net institutional inflows in June alone across all of its FTEs. Hany Rashwan, CEO of 21Shares AG, Says: As a result of an active review to expand our innovative and forward-thinking asset launches, we are on track to deliver more new FTEs demanded by customers and as a result we remain the issuer of choice of market-leading crypto ETPs. The European institutions continue to ask us for simple and efficient access to these new blockchain technologies, which we can offer based on our successes. These new ETPs deliver what clients have asked for, and we plan to add two new crypto ETPs over the next few months as well as new listing and trading platforms. Recently, IBS Intelligence reported that 21Shares has selected CryptoCompare, the digital asset market data specialist, to provide settlement prices for all of its unique asset ETP data as of June 1, 2021. The company aims to expand its European banks, asset managers, brokers and stock exchanges. , allowing participation in the market. LinkedIn

