Asian markets plunge for second day in a row





BEIJING Asian stock markets fell for a second day in a row on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a new high on technology stock gains and the World Bank raised its forecast for Chinese economic growth. The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,

-0.92%

fell 0.9% and the Nikkei 225 NIK,

-0.81%

in Tokyo lost 1%. The Hang Seng HSI,

-0.94%

in Hong Kong lost 0.8%. The Kospi 180721,

-0.46%

in Seoul fell 0.5% and Sydneys S & P / ASX 200 XJO,

-0.08%

lost 0.5%. Shares rose in Indonesia JAKIDX,

+ 0.16%

but declined in Singapore STI,

-1.20% ,

Taiwan Y9999,

+ 0.04%

and Malaysia FBMKLCI,

+ 0.23% . Also on Tuesday, the World Bank raised its forecast for China’s economic growth this year to 8.5% from its April forecast of 8.1%. The Washington-based lender said full recovery requires progress in coronavirus vaccinations. Overnight, Wall Street’s S&P 500 benchmark SPX rose 0.2% on Facebook FB’s gains,

+ 4.18% ,

Nvidia NVDA,

+ 5.01%

and other tech stocks offset losses in other industries. Investors oscillate between optimism about a global economic recovery supported by coronavirus vaccinations and concern that central banks may feel pressure to withdraw stimulus measures to calm mounting inflationary pressures. Traders are watching U.S. jobs data due out on Friday to see if the labor market will start showing initial signs of warming after the Federal Reserve says it may push back the target date to raise prices. interest rate, ActivTrades’ Anderson Alves said in a report. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 SPX,

+ 0.23%

rose to 4,290.61 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-0.44%

fell 0.4% to 34,283.27. The Nasdaq composite COMP,

+ 0.98%

added 1% to a record 14,500.51. On the energy markets, the American benchmark CLQ21 crude,

-0.70%

fell 39 cents to $ 72.52 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $ 1.14 to $ 72.91 on Monday. Brent crude BRNQ21,

-0.47% ,

used to set the price of international oil, lost 46 cents to $ 73.68 a barrel in London. The dollar USDJPY,

-0.09%

fell to 110.51 yen from the Monday 110.55 yen.

