Here are the antitrust arguments against Facebook and why a judge rejected them.





A federal judge on Monday gutted the arguments in two antitrust lawsuits against Facebook, one filed by the Federal Trade Commission and the other by the attorneys general of 46 states and the District of Columbia and Guam. Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the federal government had not argued that Facebook has a monopoly on social media. And he said states have waited too long to bring their case. Here are the arguments put forward by the prosecutors and the judges’ response: The argument The Federal Trade Commission said that Facebook has maintained its monopoly position by buying out companies that present competitive threats and imposing restrictive policies that unjustifiably hamper actual or potential competitors that Facebook does not or cannot acquire. Facebook gained monopoly power after toppling its first rival Myspace, the agency said, and has become the world’s largest and most profitable social network. Opinion Justice Boasberg said that the commission had not sufficiently proven that Facebook was a monopoly and that the definition of agencies for social media was too vague.

The FTC complaint says almost nothing concrete on the key question of how much power Facebook actually had and still has, Judge Boasberg wrote. It’s almost as if the agency expects the court to just nod at the conventional wisdom that Facebook is a monopoly. After all, no one who hears the title of the 2010 film The Social Network wonders what company it is. Yet whatever it may mean to the public, monopoly power is an art term in federal law with a specific economic meaning: the power to increase prices profitably or to exclude competition on a well-defined market. It is not enough to allege that a defendant company has somewhere over 60% of an unusual and unintuitive product market whose boundaries are only somewhat fleshed out and whose actors remain almost entirely unspecified. The argument The commission also claimed that Facebook maintained its dominance by threatening to block software developers from connecting to the social network if they made competing products. He also argued that while Facebook has revoked a policy that allowed it to shut down standalone apps that replicated its functionality, Facebook is likely to reinstate such policies if such a review passes. Opinion A monopolist has no obligation to deal with its competitors, and a refusal to do so is usually legal, Justice Boasberg wrote. To be prosecutable, such a scheme must involve specific instances in which this policy has been applied (i) against a rival with whom the monopolist had previously dealt; (ii) while the monopolist was dealing with others in the market; (iii) to a loss of profit in the short term, without any conceivable justification other than the ousting of a competitor in the long term. Further, no facts are alleged to suggest that the antitrust review facing the company is about to pass or will be at any time for the foreseeable future. Indeed, a quick glance at any newspaper gives the opposite conclusion.

The argument Facebook coupled its acquisition strategy with exclusionary tactics that stifled competitive threats, states said in their lawsuit, and sent the message to tech companies that, in the words of one participant, if you enter the Facebook field or resist the pressure to sell, Zuckerberg would go into destruction mode, subjecting your business to Mark’s wrath. In addition to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, states specifically referred to the company’s Instagram purchases in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. Opinion Justice Boasberg noted that the state lawsuit which essentially seeks to have Facebook divest itself of one or both companies was not filed until December 2020. an indirect remedy was allowed in a case brought by a plaintiff other than the federal government.

