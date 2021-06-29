FTSE 100 rises 0.3% as construction stocks advance

The FTSE 100 rises as construction stocks advance; Miners fall

0814 GMT – FTSE 100 rises 0.3% as construction, real estate and financials values ​​rise, although miners’ losses limit gains. Homebuilders Persimmon, Barratt Developments, Berkeley Group and Taylor Wimpey are advancing after UK home prices rose 13.4% in June from a year ago, according to mortgage lender Nationwide. This shows buyers are rushing to close sales before temporary tax breaks end, according to the Guild of Property Professionals. “The 13% price increase from last June looks impressive, but it’s important to remember that at this time of last year the market was mired in foreclosure,” said the CEO of GPP, Iain McKenzie. Meanwhile, Anglo American, Fresnillo, Polymetal International and BHP Group miners plummet as metal prices mix. ([email protected])

Companies News:

Sistema sells 11.2% stake in Binnopharm to VTB Capital for $ 96.9 million

Sistema JSFC said on Tuesday it had sold an 11.2% stake in the holding company of pharmaceutical company Binnopharm Group to VTB Capital for a total of 7.0 billion Russian rubles ($ 96.9 million).

IWG has been in talks with CC Capital over £ 4bn takeover – Sky News

– IWG PLC has been in talks with private equity firm CC Capital over the past month regarding a potential takeover that could value the office provider at over £ 4bn ($ 5.55bn) , reports Sky News.

Barratt Developments poaches campaign CFO Mike Scott

Barratt Developments PLC announced Tuesday that it has appointed Mike Scott as CFO, with the membership date to be finalized.

Lamprell warns of liquidity constraints and financing needs

Lamprell PLC said Tuesday it faces a difficult time of severe liquidity constraints until new funding is identified, and warned that there is significant uncertainty that could cast doubt on its future.

Midatech Pharma raises £ 10million in discounted placement

Midatech Pharma PLC said on Tuesday it had raised 10 million pounds ($ 13.9 million) through a discounted stock placement to develop research projects and start clinical trials.

UDG Healthcare agrees to increase £ 2.76bn buyout by Clayton Dubilier affiliate

UDG Healthcare PLC said on Tuesday it had accepted an improved and definitive takeover of 2.76 billion pounds ($ 3.83 billion) by Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC subsidiary Nenelite Ltd., as reported on Friday.

Standard Life’s Aberdeen subsidiary sells stake in HDFC Life for £ 652million

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd. had sold 100.8 million shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. at the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.

Challenger Energy increases production and revenues from drilling assets

Challenger Energy Group PLC said on Tuesday it had maintained and improved production and drilling despite almost constant movement restrictions due to a coronavirus pandemic.

NAHL Group claims to have made good progress since April

NAHL Group PLC said on Tuesday that it has continued to make good progress on its strategy since April and continues to generate free cash flow.

Hunting expects to report 1H Ebitda loss, annual profit seen below

Hunting PLC said on Tuesday that it plans to report a modest EBITDA loss for the first half of 2021, and that it expects EBITDA for the year to be lower than previous expectations.

James Fisher on track for improved underlying earnings; Reorientation of the plan portfolio

James Fisher & Sons PLC said on Tuesday it was on track to deliver improved underlying operating profit compared to 2020, and that it plans to refocus its portfolio on niche sectors as part of the a new strategy.

Ormonde Mining examines a shareholder’s request to appoint new directors

Ormonde Mining PLC said on Tuesday it and its advisers were considering a request from a designated holder of the equivalent of a 22.3% stake in the company to appoint two new directors to the board of directors.

Mears Group expects first half revenue to rise and return to dividends

Mears Group PLC said Tuesday it expects increased revenue for the first half of the year and the board anticipates a return to dividend payouts during the period given a strong cash flow performance and positive outlook for the pipeline.

Gresham House completes purchase of Appian Asset Management in Ireland

Gresham House PLC announced on Tuesday that it had competed in the acquisition of active asset manager Appian Asset Management Ltd. in order to further expand its presence in Ireland and Europe.

Argo Blockchain Secures £ 14million Bitcoin Backed Loan

Argo Blockchain PLC said on Tuesday it had received a six-month loan of 14 million pounds ($ 19.4 million) from Galaxy Digital LP, using part of its bitcoin holding as collateral.

Trakm8 Holdings loss for fiscal 2021 widened

Trakm8 Holdings PLC said on Tuesday that its loss for fiscal 2021 had widened due to the drop in revenue due to the impact of coronavirus lockdowns, but it expects to make a profit for the year in Classes.

Appreciate Group Shares Fall Amid Declining Pre-Tax Profit, Current Performance Warning

Appreciate Group PLC shares fell on Tuesday after the company announced a significant drop in its pre-tax profit for fiscal 2021 and warned that its performance was still affected by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

D4t4 Solutions FY21 Pre-tax profit plummeted; Start FY22 online with views

D4t4 Solutions PLC said on Tuesday that its pre-tax profit for fiscal 2021 declined despite rising revenue, but that fiscal 2022 performance to date has been in line with expectations.

nmcn PLC Trading interrupted pending 2020 accounts

nmcn PLC said on Tuesday that trading in its shares had been temporarily suspended because the company would not be able to publish its 2020 accounts before the June 30 deadline.

Infrastructure India subsidiary commits to restructuring its loans

Infrastructure India PLC said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Distribution Logistics Infrastructure Ltd. had agreed to revised terms with the banks on its total loans of 71.5 million pounds ($ 99.3 million), giving it flexibility to respond to the effects of the pandemic.

Supply @ Me Capital signs an agreement with an Italian banking group and its Fintech bank

Supply @ Me Capital PLC announced on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with an Italian banking group and its fintech bank to execute a first inventory monetization transaction involving a portfolio of Italian client companies.

REACT group shares fall on Soft Start in 2H 2021

Shares of REACT Group PLC fell on Tuesday after the company said it experienced some slowdown in its reactive business at the start of the second half of fiscal 2021 as the UK emerges from lockdown.

Revolution Beauty plans to float on Junior AIM in London

Revolution Beauty Group PLC announced on Tuesday that it plans to go public on London’s junior AIM next month.

daVictus suspends trading until the publication of the audited results

daVictus PLC said on Tuesday it had suspended trading on the London Stock Exchange until it was able to release its audited results for 2020, which it said should be released no later than July 31.

Aukett Swanke shares fall in first half of 2021 in pre-tax loss

Shares of Aukett Swanke Group PLC fell on Tuesday after the company said it went to a pre-tax loss for the first half of fiscal 2021 and revenues fell during the period.

Private equity investor Bridgepoint plans London IPO

Private equity investor Bridgepoint on Tuesday presented plans for a potential IPO on the main London Stock Exchange, and said it intended to raise around £ 300million (416.5 millions of dollars).

