US stocks trade mixed ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell





U.S. Equity Futures Trade mixed ahead of Tuesday’s opening bell, as stocks have risen since mid-May, boosted by a robust economic recovery, the prospect of further fiscal stimulus and low bond yields that have prompted investors to buy stocks. Actions in this article $ 34,283.27 -150.57 (-0.44%) $ 14500.508147 +140.12 (+ 0.98%) Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% to a record high, with gains from Facebook, Nvidia and other tech stocks offsetting losses from other industries. Investors oscillate between optimism about a global economic recovery supported by coronavirus vaccinations and concern that central banks may feel pressure to withdraw stimulus measures to calm mounting inflationary pressures. PLAYBOY OWNER BUY HONEY BIRDETTE FROM LINGERIE RETAILER FOR OVER $ 330 MILLION Traders are monitoring US employment data due out Friday to see if the job market “will begin to show initial signs of warming,” ActivTrades’ Anderson Alves said in a report. The Federal Reserve says it believes a rise in the prices of oil and other commodities is temporary, but wage increases may be more durable. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,290.61 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% to 34,283.27. The Nasdaq composite added 1% to a record 14,500.51. Nvidia jumped 5% after Britain’s Sunday Times reported that several large customers of British semiconductor firm Arm said they were in favor of its plan to take over Nvidia. Facebook climbed 4.2% after a federal judge dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against it by the Federal Trade Commission and a group of state attorneys general. Apple rose 1.3%, Microsoft 1.4% and Intel 2.8%. Stock prices seem expensive to some investors after rising faster than corporate earnings. Inflation remains a concern, although more and more investors believe the Federal Reserve will be only a temporary problem. Economists expect Friday’s US employment figures to show employers added 700,000 more than they removed in June. It would be an acceleration after a few months of disappointing hiring. They also expect the report to show average hourly earnings jumped 3.7% in June from a year earlier. SUPREME COURT REFUSES TO HEAR NEW HAMPSHIRE PROSECUTION AGAINST REMOTE WORK OF MASSACHUSETTS Meanwhile, Asian stock markets fell for a second day on Tuesday as investors waited for US employment data for indications of possible inflationary pressures. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong fell. Also on Tuesday, the World Bank raised its forecast for China’s economic growth this year to 8.5% from its April forecast of 8.1%. The Washington-based lender said full recovery requires progress in coronavirus vaccinations. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7% to 3,579.73 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.9% to 28,801.05. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.8% to 29,024.63. Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.5% to 3,285.62 and Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 lost 0.1% to 7,298.80. India’s Sensex index opened down 0.2% to 52,624.43. The New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell 18 cents to $ 72.73 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell from $ 1.14 to $ 72.91 on Monday. Brent crude, used for the price of international oils, fell 19 cents to $ 73.95 a barrel in London. The dollar rose to 110.57 yen from 110.55 yen on Monday. The euro fell to $ 1.1920 from $ 1.1923.

