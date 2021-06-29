Facebook hits $ 1,000 billion market cap after federal court dismisses FTC antitrust complaint





Facebook FB In a notice published on Monday in the afternoon, Judge James Boasberg of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ruled that the FTC “had not pleaded enough facts to plausibly establish … thathas a monopoly on the personal social networking (PSN) services market.

Boasberg wrote that the FTC hasn’t done enough to substantiate its claim that Facebook has a “60% and over” share of the social media market.

Facebook’s stock ended up more than 4% on Monday following the announcement, pushing the company’s market value above $ 1 trillion for the first time.

The FTC had alleged that Facebook violated the country’s anti-monopoly laws by acquiring fledgling startups like Instagram that it saw as a threat to its dominance, and by preventing others from logging into Facebook’s services.

“We are pleased that today’s rulings recognize the flaws in the government complaints filed against Facebook,” the company said in a statement. declaration The FTC is closely examining the judge’s opinion and determining his next steps, agency spokeswoman Lindsay Kryzak said. The move is a setback for antitrust regulators who had called for the business to be dismantled. But while the judge dismissed the FTC’s complaint, he declined to dismiss the case as a whole, saying issues with the FTC lawsuit could be resolved if the agency files an amended complaint. Boasberg’s decision to give Facebook a breather amid constant scrutiny from regulators around the world immediately prompted Congress to update the country’s antitrust laws. “Today’s development in the FTC v Facebook case shows that antitrust reform is urgently needed,” tweeted Rep Ken Buck , a prominent Republican on the House Judiciary Committee. “Congress needs to provide additional tools and resources to our antitrust law enforcement officials to target large tech companies that engage in anti-competitive behavior.” Last week, the committee introduced a set of landmark bills that would empower antitrust regulators at the FTC and the Department of Justice to dismantle big tech platforms such as Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. Facebook critics, including House lawmakers in a groundbreaking report last summer, accused Facebook of targeting small startups such as Instagram early in the life cycle of these companies, believing them to be a threat. for the power of Facebook. This so-called “buy or bury” strategy would have helped Facebook maintain its status as a leading social networking company. In a separate decision , Boasberg has entirely dismissed a similar antitrust action against Facebook brought by dozens of state governments, saying they waited too long to challenge Facebook’s Instagram and WhatsApp acquisitions, which were finalized in 2012 and 2014 , respectively. “We are reviewing this decision and examining our legal options,” said a spokesperson for New York attorney general Letitia James, one of the state’s leading attorneys in the case. In their lawsuits, the states and the FTC also alleged that Facebook acted anti-competitively by denying competing apps access to the social media giant’s platform. Boasberg wrote on Monday that there is nothing illegal about Facebook’s policy of preventing interoperability with third-party applications. He admitted that while Facebook could have violated antitrust law in carrying out its policy, the lawsuits came too late to be enforceable. It is highly unusual for judges to dismiss federal or state lawsuits at such an early stage, said William Kovacic, former FTC chairman. “You don’t expect to be knocked out in the first set,” he said. But the FTC would have known how to expect an uphill legal battle, Kovacic added. “If it was a sporting match it would be a bad start to the match. But that doesn’t mean the end of the match by any means.”

