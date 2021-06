German stock exchange buys Swiss cryptocurrency firm

The operators of the main German exchange seem determined to merge cryptocurrencies into traditional finance. Keystone / Boris Roessler

Operators of the main German exchange have paid more than 100 million Swiss francs ($ 108 million) for a controlling stake in Swiss cryptocurrency service provider Crypto Finance. This content was published on June 29, 2021 – 15:37

swissinfo.ch/mga The move reflects a growing trend for traditional financial institutions to prepare for an anticipated growth in the trading of digital financial assets. Founded in 2017, Zurich-based Crypto Finance specializes in the storage and trading of a range of cryptocurrencies. The company acts as an intermediary between professional traders and crypto exchanges where bitcoins can be bought and sold. For example, Spanish bank BBVA will rely on Crypto Finance to run its recently announced cryptocurrency services for clients of its Swiss private banking unit. Deutsche Brse, owner of Germany’s largest stock exchange, is one of many well-established global trading platforms to embrace cryptocurrencies and other forms of digital assets in recent months. The Swiss stock exchange is also set to enter space with the imminent launch of its Swiss Digital Exchange (SDX) platform. Digital assets will transform the financial sector. There is a growing demand from established financial institutions looking to become active in this new asset class and want a trusted partner, said Thomas Book, member of the board of directors of Deutsche Brse. in a reportExternal link. In addition to cryptocurrencies, digital assets can also include new digital versions of company stocks, bonds, and other investments. They are designed to run on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) systems that enable instant transactions that are easily traceable. Old and new worlds Deutsche Brse has agreed to pay a moderate triple-digit sum to take a two-thirds stake in Crypto Finance, pending regulatory approval later this year. The Crypto Finance group also has ambitions for expansion in Asia, having obtained asset management and securities house licenses for two of its divisions from the Swiss financial regulator. The group raised 14 million Swiss francs in venture capital last year. From the start, our aim has been to build a bridge between the old and the new world, said Jan Brzezek, CEO and founder of Crypto Finance, who will remain with the company under its new owner.

