TNS Adds Vienna Stock Exchange to Impressive Market Data Portfolio





RESTON, Go .– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – By adding to its already impressive portfolio of market data, Transaction network services (TNS) can now provide market data from Wiener Boerse AG, which operates the Vienna and Prague stock exchanges. The stock exchange group collects and disseminates stock market data and calculates the most important indices in the region. By entering into a new deal with the Vienna-based exchange, TNS has become a market data seller at what is one of the oldest exchanges in the world. Our central data feed covers more than 10 Central and Eastern European markets such as Budapest, Ljubljana, Prague and Zagreb. We are very much looking forward to working with TNS and are delighted to welcome them on board as a registered supplier, said Sabine Wladar, Senior Manager Market Data Sales, Wiener Boerse AG. TNS provides a wide range of market data on most of the world’s largest stock exchanges in 22 countries, including the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia, and will connect to Wiener Boerse AG through its platform of rapidADH market data. This new connection offers TNS various low latency connectivity from Vienna to London and Frankfurt and allows us to offer market data to companies that are not members of the exchange, said Jeff Mezger, senior director of product management at TNS. This latest addition is part of a period of strategic investment and development by TNS and complements its existing European equity data portfolio which includes CBOE Europe, Euronext, Aquis, LSE, Borsa Italiana, Nasdaq OMX Nordic and SIX Swiss. By leveraging TNS’s robust network, organizations can also benefit from a lower cost approach through TNS pooling. exchange connections, high performance backbone and exchange registered data provider status. Working with an experienced vendor like TNS brings a host of benefits and can help reduce administrative burden and costs, as organizations directly benefit from the economies of scale provided by TNS and its status as a market data provider. Mezger added. TNS brings together more than 2,800 terminals from the financial community, supported by a global footprint of 125 points of presence. Specially designed and engineered to meet the needs of financial market players around the world, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its infrastructure portfolio as a service (IaaS). Its solutions are monitored 24/7 by TNS Network Operations Centers in the US, UK and Australia. For more information visit tnsfinancial.com. ENDS About transaction network services: TNS is a leading global provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) solutions for the finance, communications and payments markets. Established over 30 years ago, its broad portfolio of innovative, value-added services enables thousands of organizations in more than 60 countries to interact effectively, conduct critical processes securely and adopt new technologies. flexibly. TNS Financial Markets business brings together global trade participants and connects them to global trade through a range of managed hosting, global market data, resilient connectivity and other infrastructure solutions. Innovative technology enables TNS to deliver ultra-low latency solutions, and TNS’s next-generation architecture protects customers against ever-increasing volumes of data exchange. For more information, please visit tnsi.com.

