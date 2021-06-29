Stock markets plagued by Delta variant, Fed policy

LONDON (Reuters) – Global stocks retreated slightly from record highs on Tuesday as concerns over new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undermine the economic recovery, while investors remained nervous over the United States’ exit from the accommodative policy.

European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, rose 0.6%, helped by a jump in industrials, financials and mining stocks, sectors which should benefit from the economic improvements.

Publicity

Publicity

Optimism around a steady recovery put the European benchmark on track for its fifth consecutive month of gains.

The German DAX rose 1%, rising after data showed a slowdown in annual consumer price inflation in Germany in June. The 2.1% reading was still above the European Central Bank’s target of near but below 2%.

Investors have been keeping an eye on the inflation numbers and what they may mean for the further central bank stimulus.

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.6% as recent positive momentum halted as some countries reimposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.

Publicity

Publicity

Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8%, while in Australia, the ASX / 200 index closed 0.1% lower as increasing COVID-19 restrictions across the country rocked the feeling. The South Korean market closed 0.5% lower.

Chinese stocks lost 0.92% as investors turned profit after a rally thanks to the country’s strong rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. equity futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were 0.1% lower, while the MSCI All Country Global Index, which tracks stocks from 50 countries, was 0.1% lower , compared to the records recorded the day before.

Fears about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant are shaking sentiment at a time when markets are on edge after the Fed shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month.

Publicity

Indonesia is grappling with record cases, while Malaysia is set to extend the lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions.

“The outlook for politics in general and the US in particular, both fiscal and monetary, is the most relevant factor in the mind of the market right now rather than the spread of the Delta variant,” said James Athey, Director of Investments at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“It may well turn out to be naive or complacent.”

In the United States, a closely watched employment report for June will be released on Friday. This could sway the Fed’s outlook and push forward expectations of interest rate hikes.

“Inflation is already much higher than what the Fed had anticipated, so it is really the pace of improvement in the labor market which outpaces all other indicators in terms of when the Fed will feel comfortable. to signal the start of the reduction, ”said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.

The announcement of a possible bipartisan deal on U.S. infrastructure spending over the weekend helped boost risk appetite on Monday.

On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 had gained 0.98% and 0.23% respectively on Monday to hit all-time highs, fueled by tech stocks as investors bet on a strong earnings season.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields edged up, but below levels of recent days, to 1.4934%. Last week it posted its biggest weekly gain since March.

The yield on German 10-year bonds edged up to -0.177%, following a recent one-month high.

In the forex markets, the US dollar was on track for its biggest one-day gain in seven trading sessions. Against a basket of rivals, the greenback rose 0.2% to 92.06.

Both the dollar and the yen benefited from safe-haven demand, driven by concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India.

The euro fell 0.2% to US $ 1.1900, falling to its 2.5-month low of US $ 1.8470 reached on June 18.

The pound slipped to a two-month low, weakening 0.2% to US $ 1.3861.

Concerns over the renewal of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of Australia hampered the country’s dollar, which fell 0.3% to US $ 0.75580.

Oil prices have recovered after plunging earlier in anxiety over the spread of the virus, which has resulted in slower growth in demand for fuel.

Brent crude rose 0.3% to US $ 74.92 per barrel, while US light crude rose 0.3% to US $ 73.12 per barrel.

Spot gold was down 0.6% to US $ 1,767.60 an ounce.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alexander Smith)