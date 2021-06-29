Business
Stock markets plagued by Delta variant, Fed policy
LONDON (Reuters) – Global stocks retreated slightly from record highs on Tuesday as concerns over new coronavirus outbreaks in Asia undermine the economic recovery, while investors remained nervous over the United States’ exit from the accommodative policy.
European stocks, as measured by the pan-European STOXX 600 index, rose 0.6%, helped by a jump in industrials, financials and mining stocks, sectors which should benefit from the economic improvements.
Optimism around a steady recovery put the European benchmark on track for its fifth consecutive month of gains.
The German DAX rose 1%, rising after data showed a slowdown in annual consumer price inflation in Germany in June. The 2.1% reading was still above the European Central Bank’s target of near but below 2%.
Investors have been keeping an eye on the inflation numbers and what they may mean for the further central bank stimulus.
The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.6% as recent positive momentum halted as some countries reimposed lockdowns to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.
Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.8%, while in Australia, the ASX / 200 index closed 0.1% lower as increasing COVID-19 restrictions across the country rocked the feeling. The South Korean market closed 0.5% lower.
Chinese stocks lost 0.92% as investors turned profit after a rally thanks to the country’s strong rebound from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. equity futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were 0.1% lower, while the MSCI All Country Global Index, which tracks stocks from 50 countries, was 0.1% lower , compared to the records recorded the day before.
Fears about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant are shaking sentiment at a time when markets are on edge after the Fed shocked traders with a hawkish tilt earlier this month.
Indonesia is grappling with record cases, while Malaysia is set to extend the lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions.
“The outlook for politics in general and the US in particular, both fiscal and monetary, is the most relevant factor in the mind of the market right now rather than the spread of the Delta variant,” said James Athey, Director of Investments at Aberdeen Standard Investments.
“It may well turn out to be naive or complacent.”
In the United States, a closely watched employment report for June will be released on Friday. This could sway the Fed’s outlook and push forward expectations of interest rate hikes.
“Inflation is already much higher than what the Fed had anticipated, so it is really the pace of improvement in the labor market which outpaces all other indicators in terms of when the Fed will feel comfortable. to signal the start of the reduction, ”said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank in Sydney.
The announcement of a possible bipartisan deal on U.S. infrastructure spending over the weekend helped boost risk appetite on Monday.
On Wall Street, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 had gained 0.98% and 0.23% respectively on Monday to hit all-time highs, fueled by tech stocks as investors bet on a strong earnings season.
Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields edged up, but below levels of recent days, to 1.4934%. Last week it posted its biggest weekly gain since March.
The yield on German 10-year bonds edged up to -0.177%, following a recent one-month high.
In the forex markets, the US dollar was on track for its biggest one-day gain in seven trading sessions. Against a basket of rivals, the greenback rose 0.2% to 92.06.
Both the dollar and the yen benefited from safe-haven demand, driven by concerns about the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant first identified in India.
The euro fell 0.2% to US $ 1.1900, falling to its 2.5-month low of US $ 1.8470 reached on June 18.
The pound slipped to a two-month low, weakening 0.2% to US $ 1.3861.
Concerns over the renewal of COVID-19 lockdowns in parts of Australia hampered the country’s dollar, which fell 0.3% to US $ 0.75580.
Oil prices have recovered after plunging earlier in anxiety over the spread of the virus, which has resulted in slower growth in demand for fuel.
Brent crude rose 0.3% to US $ 74.92 per barrel, while US light crude rose 0.3% to US $ 73.12 per barrel.
Spot gold was down 0.6% to US $ 1,767.60 an ounce.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold in London and Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Alexander Smith)
Sources
2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/stock-markets-on-edge-over-delta-variant–fed-policy-15117694
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]