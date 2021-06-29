Business
Opec + could increase production to cool overheated market – News
As outbreaks of the highly contagious variant of the Delta coronavirus have triggered further restrictions on mobility around the world, oil prices have continued to fall amid concerns over slowing growth in fuel demand.
The OPEC + group of oil-producing countries will meet on Thursday to decide on an increase in production as oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday amid concerns over slowing growth in fuel demand.
The meeting is expected to agree to an increase in production in August to meet demand and mitigate recent price increases.
Brent crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $ 74.52 a barrel at 11:00 GMT, after falling 2.0% on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 72.58 a barrel, extending a 1.5% loss on Monday.
While improving demand has led to the latest increases in Opec + production, price points will now also be a guiding force behind the club’s decisions, analysts say.
Opec + expects the market to remain in deficit this year if it maintains stable production, according to data that technical experts reviewed Tuesday ahead of the main coalition meeting later in the week. The group could increase its daily production from 500,000 to 1.0 million barrels per day, RBC Capital Markets said in a note.
“In order to keep prices at current levels where oil prices do not hamper economic recovery, the world needs more supply,” said Kevin Solomon, analyst at broker StoneX Group Inc. “Of a From a global perspective, there are apparently growing concerns about the increase in the delta variant of Covid-19. ”
After demand plummeted when the pandemic erupted last year and crude prices briefly turned negative, the Saudi-Russian-led group imposed sharp production cuts in a bid to raise prices .
The 13 members of Opec and their 10 allies of the Opec + consortium were rewarded by seeing the prices of the two benchmark contracts, Brent and WTI, rise to around $ 75 per barrel, levels not seen since October 2018.
The strategy has worked almost too well and the group is currently pursuing a policy of cautious reopening of the taps.
Russia is expected to promote increased production, as it has done in several recent OPEC + meetings.
Moscow “may be more inclined to support an increase in production in order to secure a higher market share while limiting the risk of increased non-OPEC production,” according to Ole Hansen of Saxobank.
OPEC demand forecasts show that in the fourth quarter, the global oil supply will be below demand by 2.2 million barrels per day, giving producers some leeway to agree to increase. their production.
In its last report in mid-June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) predicted that global demand would exceed pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022.
Analysts expect Opec + to increase supply in August as the market tightens due to strong growth in fuel demand in the United States and China, the two biggest consumers of oil in the world.
ING Bank’s Warren Patterson said the pressure is likely not only to come from within the group, but there will also be more and more calls from key consumers to cool the market, as countries exit. on the other side of the Covid-19 blockages.
“India is a notable example. The world’s third-largest consumer of crude has been hit by a second wave of coronavirus and has urged Opec + “to phase out crude production cuts to ease mounting inflationary pressures,” noted Stephen Brennock of PVM.
“If prices stay this high, it will eat away at the disposable income of consumers and potentially stifle economic growth, which over time will weigh on crude prices,” said Fawad Razaqzada of Thinkmarkets.
