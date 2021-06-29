How the Toronto Stock Exchange seeks to attract miners from South America

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) is looking to attract more mining companies from South America, mainly juniors through its venture capital exchange.

The Canadian stock market wants to take advantage of the region’s rich mineral resources that are in high demand for clean energy projects, as well as precious metals.

Guillaume Lgar, head of South America at the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V), sheds light on the plans in this interview.

BNamericas: What are [parent group] TMX Group’s plans to attract Brazilian mining players to the Toronto Stock Exchange?

Lgar: The TSX and TSX-V play an active role in the development of Brazil’s mineral wealth. In 2019, TMX Group became the first international exchange to make the strategic decision to establish a full-time presence in South America, and Brazil is a top priority.

Our main objective for 2021 is to better promote our TSX-V junior exchange to local management teams. We signed a memorandum of understanding with Ibram [Brazils mining association] last year, and were working with key industry players to facilitate access to capital for Brazilian mining companies, especially juniors.

We want to connect potential new issuers with professional traders and advisors who serve the Canadian financial markets ecosystem. In the second half of 2021, we will be hosting an event like our first Virtual Latin America Mining Investor Day in October 2020, where we introduced six private and public mining companies to strategic investors and stakeholders, and there are already some good candidates from Brazil.

BNamericas: How many Brazilian companies do you think you attract to get listed?

Lgar: Since 2020, we have seen momentum in our markets as we have seen clear dominance of the mining sector on the TSX and TSX-V, and some positive signals from Latin America with the increase in listings on the TSX- V and mine financing activity from 168 in 2019 to 345 last year, which corresponds to a growth of 105%. Therefore, it is evident that compared to its Latin American peers, we should see more Brazilian companies and properties listed in our markets.

Latin America currently represents 25% of all mining issuers on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. There are 410 mining companies in Latin America listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange, with 1,061 mining properties and 36 of them are in Brazil, with 99 mining properties.

BNamericas: What are currently the biggest obstacles hindering the plans of mining companies to list their shares?

Lgar: Access to capital is still quite difficult. Markets are increasingly competitive for capital, and investors are interested in investment conditions, political stability and the enabling environment for business. Investors and our issuers depend on us to maintain integrity and the steps some jurisdictions are taking to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and how they are addressing some of the ongoing challenges such as clearance processes environmental and social license to operate are assets of the market that will have a positive impact on the medium and long term growth of Latin America and its ability to raise capital in the mining sector.

National Instrument 43-101 is a Canadian classification of mineral resources and it allows companies to get the best possible valuation for their business by allowing investors to compare one mining company to others and get the best possible valuation for their assets. This is somewhat unique to our market and helps boost valuations in the mining sector. If you can get the best valuation for your property, it makes our markets a natural place to raise capital.

BNamericas: With Brazil, do you see any potential to attract players from other countries in the region to TMX? In which countries do you see the most potential?

Lgar: Across the region there is an incredible opportunity around the Clean Energy Transition, which will be considerably mineral intensive. Latin America is rich in base and precious metals and has some of the largest reserves of critical metals needed for the clean energy revolution. If Latin American businesses are to seize this opportunity and meet these global needs, it is imperative that we see more local management teams positioning their businesses for future growth. Brazil can develop its entrepreneurial capacity to climb the ladder of the value chain. Producers of clean energy minerals, base metals and battery metals are of great interest in our markets.

BNamericas: How many Latin American companies and projects are listed in Canada today and how much can that grow over the next five or ten years?

Lgar: I mentioned earlier that Latin America is the most important mining market for TMX Group, it currently represents over 25% of all mining issuers on the TSX and TSX-V, with $ 2.9 billion. IT [US$2.3bn] equity raised in 2020 by companies with mining projects in Latin America.

The growth potential for the next 5-10 years is considerable. With capital constraints, investors are looking for the best possible management teams to effectively develop projects. I think investors are much more likely to support projects that have credible management teams with a track record of success. Latin American countries have one of the greatest untapped potential for new discovery and production. There are opportunities and challenges in Latin America and the TSX / TSX-V wants to play an active role in helping to develop its mineral wealth.

BNamericas: Has TMX entered into any partnership with the Brazilian stock exchange? [B3] to attract more mining companies to the capital market?

Lgar: We do not have a formal agreement with B3. Our teams work together, and we work together to promote exchanges. In fact, a formal agreement is not necessary, as both exchanges can use their own listing rules to support companies.

If B3 wants to do more than that, we could have something similar to what we’re already doing with some of the other exchanges. For example, we have a clearing relationship with Peru, so the process of liquidating stocks is easier when they are listed on both exchanges.

In Chile, they have a junior market, and we have an agreement whereby companies that meet the criteria for listing on one exchange are already automatically allowed to list on another exchange. In addition to Peru, we have a clearing agreement with DTCC, a North American clearing company. If Brazilian companies then choose to list on our stock exchanges, US investors will be able to trade their shares, due to the clearing agreement with DTCC.

BNamericas: Are there developing partnerships in other countries in the region?

Lgar: Were close to local stock exchanges in the region, and several companies took advantage of the dual listing approach. Our main objective is to allow our listed clients to have access to new pools of capital, and to optimize access to capital. Canada’s stock markets represent an ideal growth platform for Latin American companies, offering global leadership and world-class access to capital and liquidity.

What is unique about the TMX Group markets is the two-tier system that uses the venture capital trading approach, which mining companies currently need. There is already the MILA [Latin American Integrated Market] exchange agreement that allows investors to access companies if they are from Mexico or Peru. Well, work with local exchanges in the area to make sure this is as effective as possible.

BNamericas: The mining sector has been one of the main focus of attention for global investors when it comes to ESG aspects. How can stock quotes help companies in the sector to show their real commitment to ESG practices?

Lgar: Sustainable finance is becoming the new normal for mining companies to maintain access to capital. The appropriate level of disclosure around ESG issues and the availability of sustainability reports are sought after by investors. To help our mining companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange meet higher ESG standards, TMX Group has developed an ESG resource, ESG 101, to help companies navigate the complexities of ESG reporting. and learn about best practices to meet the ESG requirements of stakeholders. request.

Our goal is to help our issuers, of all sizes, discover for themselves how important it is to begin their assessments of ESG risks and opportunities and to create a certain level of disclosure for the growing number of investors and stakeholders who seek this information.