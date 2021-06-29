Banks will increase payments to shareholders after the Fed gives the green light.





The biggest banks in the country are ready to put more money in the pockets of their shareholders. Several Wall Street banks on Monday announced plans to raise dividends and buy back shares as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo have been the most aggressive. Morgan Stanley said he double its dividend to 70 cents per share and extend a previously announced share buyback plan to $ 12 billion, from $ 10 billion. Wells Fargo also said it would double its dividend, to 20 cents a share, and buy back $ 18 billion of its own shares. Banks decided to return money to shareholders after passing the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test last week, which was the latest hurdle in ending temporary restrictions on payments that were put in place due to of the pandemic. JPMorgan Chase, the country’s largest bank by assets, said it will increase its dividend to $ 1 per share starting in the third quarter, from 90 cents currently. The success of the Fed stress test paved the way for JPMorgan to move forward with a $ 30 billion share buyback program announced in December.

Banks continue to have high levels of capital, JPMorgans chief executive Jamie Dimon said in a statement. Our long-standing capital hierarchy remains the same investing and growing our market-leading companies to support our clients, clients and communities, pay a sustainable dividend and return any remaining excess capital to shareholders. Bank of America has increased its dividend from 18 cents to 21 cents per share and can go ahead with its previously announced $ 25 billion buyout plan. Goldman Sachs has said it will increase its dividend to $ 2 per share from $ 1.25.

Wells Fargos’ announcement was notable given the recent spate of bank regulatory issues. Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have built our financial strength, says Charles W. Scharf, who took over the scandal-tainted bank as chief executive a few months before the start of the pandemic. He called increasing the dividend a priority for the bank and said he expected it to increase as Wells Fargos profits increased. All of the 23 banks that underwent the Fed stress tests had no plans to increase their dividend: Citigroup said its quarterly dividend would remain unchanged. U.S. lenders have been resilient during the pandemic, posting profits and building up reserves in anticipation of a wave of defaults that has yet to emerge. Bank actions have jumped about 28% since January as a rapid rollout of the vaccine boosted the economy. This strong foundation means banks are strongly positioned to support the ongoing recovery, Fed Vice Chairman of Supervision Randal K. Quarles said in a statement on Thursday after the big banks passed their stress tests. . In recent years, the Fed has sought to make stress tests put in place after the 2008 financial crisis more transparent and predictable, but critics say the changes have actually made them worse.

I’m worried, said Tim P. Clark, senior banking advisor at Better Markets, a nonprofit in Washington. Eliminating the ability of regulators to perform qualitative assessments of bank governance has likely already weakened the banking system by allowing banks to spend less time and money on their risk management and capital planning processes. Mr. Clark said. As part of the streamlining process, the central bank adopted a new framework for performing tests, called the stress capital cushion, just before the start of the pandemic. The framework requires banks to hold a minimum amount of capital plus an additional amount that depends on the specific needs of banks to cope with a crisis. When the rule was made final in March 2020, Fed Governor Lael Brainard dissented, saying she had given the big banks the green light to significantly reduce their capital buffers, at a time when payments have already exceeded profits for several years on average. Jeanna Smialek contributed reports.

