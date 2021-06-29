Bank with Central NY Branches Paying Penalties for Violation of Fair Loans Act





Albany, NY Two banks in upstate New York, including one with branches in central New York, will pay more than $ 600,000 to fix violations of the state’s equitable loan law. Bank lending practices have led minorities to pay more for auto loans, according to the state Department of Financial Services. Saratoga Springs-based Adirondack Trust Co. will pay $ 275,000 in penalties and Elmira-based Chemung Canal Trust Co. will pay $ 350,000. The Chemung Canal has branches in the Southern Tier, Finger Lakes, and areas of central New York City, including Auburn and Cortland. Adirondack Trust has branches throughout the Capital Region. The survey focused on the car loan companies of the two banks with car dealerships. The dealers involved had some flexibility in setting interest rates on loans and banks were not monitoring them enough to ensure they were treating minority borrowers fairly, investigators said. As a result, minorities ended up paying higher interest rates than whites. The different interest rates were not based on the borrowers’ credit history or their risk of defaulting on their loans, the department said. Investigators found no evidence that the banks intentionally discriminated against anyone, but their policies resulted in unfair treatment of minority borrowers. The two banks cooperated with the ministry’s investigation. In addition to the penalties, Chemung Canal agreed to reimburse the borrowers. The bank will also be monitoring more closely the dealers it works with to avoid discrimination in the future. Adirondack Trust will also provide restitution and plans to make a contribution of $ 50,000 to community development organizations. The bank has since ceased the lending activities the department was investigating. Banks will post instructions on how borrowers can file refund requests on their websites.

