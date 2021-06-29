Organon advises shareholders to reject TRC Capital Investment Corporation’s below-market mini take-over bid

JERSEY CITY, NJ – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Organon (NYSE: OGN) has been advised of an unsolicited mini-takeover bid by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) to purchase up to 3,000,000 common shares of Organon from shareholders of ‘Organon, representing approximately 1.18% of the outstanding shares of Organon Common Share.

TRC said in the mini-takeover bid that its offering price of $ 28.63 per share is approximately 4.5% lower than the closing price of $ 29.98 per share of the common shares of Organon on the New York Stock Exchange on June 18, 2021, the last trading day before the start of the offering.

Organon does not approve TRC’s mini take-over bid and recommends that shareholders reject this unsolicited bid by not tendering their shares. The price of TRC’s offer is lower than the market value of Organon’s common stock (on the eve of the offer) and is subject to many conditions, including TRC’s ability to obtain financing and a condition that there will have been no decrease in the market price of Organons common stock. If shareholders have already tendered shares, Organon recommends that they withdraw their shares by providing the written notice described in TRC’s mini-takeover bid documents before the offer expires, currently scheduled for 12:01 am ( Eastern Time) on July 21. , 2021.

Organon is in no way associated with TRC, its mini-tender or its mini-tender documents. Organon urges investors to obtain current market quotes for their shares, consult their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with regard to TRC’s offering.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned investors that some bidders making mini-bids at below-market prices are hoping that they will catch investors off guard if they don’t compare the offer price to the current market price. The SEC’s cautionary advice to investors regarding these offers can be found on its website at: www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

TRC has made similar mini-bids for shares of other companies. Mini-takeover bids, like this one, aim to acquire less than five percent of a company’s outstanding shares, avoiding many of the SEC’s disclosure and procedural requirements. Therefore, mini take-over bids do not offer investors the same level of protection as that offered by larger take-over bids under US securities laws.

Organon urges brokers and brokers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC letter regarding the dissemination and disclosure of Broker Mini-Bids at: www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm and information notice number 01-27 published by the New York Stock Exchange on September 28, 2001, at the address: https://www.nyse.com/publicdocs/nyse/markets/nyse/rule-interpretations/2001/01-27.pdf.

Organon requests that a copy of this press release be attached to all distributions of documents relating to TRC’s mini-takeover bid for Organon common stock.

