Connect with us

Business

Organon advises shareholders to reject TRC Capital Investment Corporation’s below-market mini take-over bid

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


JERSEY CITY, NJ – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Organon (NYSE: OGN) has been advised of an unsolicited mini-takeover bid by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) to purchase up to 3,000,000 common shares of Organon from shareholders of ‘Organon, representing approximately 1.18% of the outstanding shares of Organon Common Share.

TRC said in the mini-takeover bid that its offering price of $ 28.63 per share is approximately 4.5% lower than the closing price of $ 29.98 per share of the common shares of Organon on the New York Stock Exchange on June 18, 2021, the last trading day before the start of the offering.

Organon does not approve TRC’s mini take-over bid and recommends that shareholders reject this unsolicited bid by not tendering their shares. The price of TRC’s offer is lower than the market value of Organon’s common stock (on the eve of the offer) and is subject to many conditions, including TRC’s ability to obtain financing and a condition that there will have been no decrease in the market price of Organons common stock. If shareholders have already tendered shares, Organon recommends that they withdraw their shares by providing the written notice described in TRC’s mini-takeover bid documents before the offer expires, currently scheduled for 12:01 am ( Eastern Time) on July 21. , 2021.

Organon is in no way associated with TRC, its mini-tender or its mini-tender documents. Organon urges investors to obtain current market quotes for their shares, consult their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with regard to TRC’s offering.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned investors that some bidders making mini-bids at below-market prices are hoping that they will catch investors off guard if they don’t compare the offer price to the current market price. The SEC’s cautionary advice to investors regarding these offers can be found on its website at: www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

TRC has made similar mini-bids for shares of other companies. Mini-takeover bids, like this one, aim to acquire less than five percent of a company’s outstanding shares, avoiding many of the SEC’s disclosure and procedural requirements. Therefore, mini take-over bids do not offer investors the same level of protection as that offered by larger take-over bids under US securities laws.

Organon urges brokers and brokers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC letter regarding the dissemination and disclosure of Broker Mini-Bids at: www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm and information notice number 01-27 published by the New York Stock Exchange on September 28, 2001, at the address: https://www.nyse.com/publicdocs/nyse/markets/nyse/rule-interpretations/2001/01-27.pdf.

Organon requests that a copy of this press release be attached to all distributions of documents relating to TRC’s mini-takeover bid for Organon common stock.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company formed by a spin-off company of Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, to focus on improving women’s health. throughout their life. Here for its health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 drugs and products in a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and a stable established drug franchise, Organons products generate strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in human health. women, including business development. Additionally, Organon is seeking collaboration opportunities with biopharmaceutical innovators who seek to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in rapidly growing international markets.

Organon has a global presence with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class business capabilities and approximately 9,000 employees headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information visit http://www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-looking statement from Organon & Co., Jersey City, NJ, United States

This press release from Organon & Co. (the company) may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as: that expectations, intends, anticipates, plans, believes, seeks, estimates, goes or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of the company and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect or if risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those stated in forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including fluctuations in interest rates and exchange rates; the impact of the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and globally; global trends towards containing health care costs; technological advances, new products and patents obtained by competitors; challenges inherent in developing new products, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future results and financial performance; the company’s ability to accurately forecast future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of company patents and other protections for innovative products; and exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and / or regulatory actions.

The company does not undertake to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements can be found in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its registration statement on the Form 10, available on the SEC website (www.sec.gov).

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005481/en/Organon-Recommends-Stockholders-Reject-Below-Market-Mini-Tender-Offer-by-TRC-Capital-Investment-Corporation

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: