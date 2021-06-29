DGAP-News: Cherry AG / Keyword (s): IPO



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement. NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR BROADCAST IS ILLEGAL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE. Cherry AG successfully floated on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Munich, June 29, 2021. Cherry AG (the “Company” and with its consolidated subsidiaries “Cherry”), a global leader in innovation and quality in the manufacture of high-end mechanical gaming switches and peripherals for gaming, office and home automation. The industry as well as health and safety applications made its successful debut on the Frankfurt stock market today. Rolf Unterberger, CEO of Cherry: “We are proud to have reached this milestone in our nearly 70-year history of the company. This stock market debut marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Cherry’s history. The shares carry the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CRRN9 and the German securities identification number (WKN) A3CRRN. Due to the significant oversubscription of the offer, not all offers to purchase could be fully considered during the award process. Retail orders represented 0.1% of the total bid volume and were awarded in full. Hauck & Aufhuser acts as Sole Global Coordinator and Associate Bookrunner, and ABN AMRO (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA) and MMWarburg & CO act as Associate Bookrunners for the IPO. About the cherry Cherry is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices. Its business is focused on mechanical keyboard switches for gaming keyboards and computer input devices used in various environments, mainly for gaming, office, industry, cybersecurity protection as well as telematics solutions. for healthcare practices. Since its founding in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous, with its two lines of business, Gaming and Professional, with innovative and superior quality products developed specifically for the needs of its customers. Cherry is headquartered in Auerbach in der Oberpfalz, Germany, and currently employs over 500 people at production sites in Auerbach, Zhuhai (China) and Vienna (Austria), in addition to several sales offices in Auerbach, Paris, London, Kenosha (United States), Taipei and Hong Kong. More information: www.cherry-world.com Contact Cherry AG comets AG

Justus fischer

Under the oaks 7

65195 Wiesbaden Telephone: +49 611 205 855 – 26

E-mail: [email protected] WARNING This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities from any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to which or in which a any such offer or solicitation is illegal. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia, the “United States”). The securities referred to in this document have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or securities laws of any State or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, to the United States or to the United States in the absence of such registration, except pursuant to an exemption or in connection with a transaction not subject to registration requirements under the Securities Act, in each case in accordance with any applicable securities law of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus which could be obtained from Cherry AG and which would contain detailed information on the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States. Subject to certain exceptions under applicable law, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan. In Member States of the European Economic Area other than Germany, this announcement is addressed and addressed only to persons who are “qualified investors” within the meaning of Article 2 (e) of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), as amended. This announcement is directed only to persons residing in the United Kingdom (“UK”) in circumstances where Section 21 (1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 does not apply. This announcement and the information it contains do not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom to which section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom applies and does not is not, and should not be taken as, a recommendation that anyone should subscribe to or purchase securities. In the United Kingdom, this announcement and the information it contains are communicated only to persons who are qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2017/1129), as amended, as it is part of the United Kingdom. domestic law under the European Union Act 2018 (Withdrawal) and who are also (i) persons with professional experience in matters relating to investments falling under Article 19 (5) of the Ordinance of 2000 on the Financial Services and Markets (Financial Promotion) Act 2005 (as amended) (the “Order”) or (ii) persons falling within the scope of Article 43 of the Order or (iii) wealthy companies, unincorporated associations and other bodies falling under Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons being referred to together as “Persons concerned ”). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement and the information it contains relates is only available and will be undertaken only with Relevant Persons, and any person who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this ad or any of its Content. This announcement and the information it contains may not be published, reproduced, distributed or otherwise made available, in whole or in part, to any other person without the prior consent of Cherry AG. This announcement and the information it contains are for informational purposes only. This is not a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. The offer (which ended on June 23, 2021) and the listing of Cherry AG shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbrse) were carried out solely on the basis of a securities prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt fr Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht – “BaFin”) in accordance with the prospectus regulatory regime. However, the approval of the prospectus by BaFin should not be understood as an approval of the shares of Cherry AG. Investors should purchase shares only on the basis of the prospectus for the shares and should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with deciding to invest in the shares. The prospectus has been published and is available on the Cherry AG website (https://www.cherry.de/ueber-cherry/neuer-bereich/details-zum-ipo/ipo-info-detailseite/prospekt.html). In addition, copies of the prospectus are available free of charge from Cherry AG, Einsteinstrae 174, 81677 Munich, Germany. 06.29.2021 Distribution of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP – a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this advertisement. DGAP’s distribution services include regulatory announcements, financial / corporate news, and press releases.

Archives on www.dgap.de