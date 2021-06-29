ICYMI MGM Resorts launches 100 MW solar array in Las Vegas

June 29, 2021

In case you missed it: Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak helped kick off this event on Monday morning. See more below:

THE LAS VEGAS BAND BECOMES SOLAR: MGM RESORTS LAUNCHES A 100 MW SOLAR CABINET, WHICH GIVES UP TO 90% OF DAY ENERGY TO 13 RESORTS IN LAS VEGAS

MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array is the largest direct-source renewable electricity project in the hospitality industry in the world

The company aims to source 100% renewable electricity in the United States and 80% worldwide by 2030

From left to right: US Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV), President and CEO of MGM Resorts International Bill Hornbuckle, US Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV), Chair of the Sustainability Committee of MGM Resorts International Board of Directors Rose McKinney- James, AEP Energy Supply Executive Vice President Greg Hall, Invenergy Director of Pre-Construction Bo Alley, Nevada Bureau of Land Management State Director Jon K. Raby

LAS VEGAS June 28, 2021 – MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a global leader in the fight against climate change, today launched its 100-megawatt solar panel, the world’s largest hospitality industry direct-supply renewable electricity project. Clean energy panels now produce up to 90% of MGM Resorts Las Vegas’ daytime energy needs, covering 65 million square feet of buildings in 13 properties and over 36,000 rooms on the Las Vegas Strip, including Bellagio , ARIA, Mandalay Bay, MGM Grand and Le Mirage, among others.

With the scale and significant resources of MGM Resorts, we are positioned to make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change, and we recognize our responsibility to build a more environmentally sustainable future, said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and president of MGM Resorts. Today was a milestone in our environmental sustainability initiatives in Las Vegas and our long-term vision to protect the planet and achieve positive, lasting impact in our communities around the world.

The launch marks a significant milestone in MGM Resorts’ long-term climate strategy and significantly accelerates progress towards its 2025 goal of reducing the company’s emissions by 45% per square foot. MGM Resorts also announces two new objectives that it has developed in accordance with the guidance provided by the Science-based Targets Initiative, and that it has submitted to the Initiative for review:

Reduce absolute spans one and two[1] Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions 50% by 2030 (base year 2019) 100% renewable electricity source in the United States and 80% worldwide by 2030

Located in the desert north of Las Vegas, the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array features 323,000 panels spread across 640 acres. The renewable electricity generation from the grids will be equivalent to the amount of electricity used by about 27,000 average American homes per year. MGM Resorts is the sole user of the renewable electricity produced.

The development and launch of the networks follows many significant efforts made by MGM Resorts to achieve its long-term climate goals. MGM Resorts’ commitments to date include:

Invest more than $ 60 million in energy efficiency at its properties in the United States from 2007 to 2019, including major upgrades to energy efficient lighting, heating and air conditioning systems.

The pursuit of green building certification for all new real estate developments since 2009. CityCenter – where the ARIA and Vdara complexes are located – has been awarded six LEEDs [1] Gold certifications from the US Green Building Council when it opened in 2009 and remains the largest privately funded LEED certified development in the world. MGM Springfield is the first private sector hotel development to achieve LEED Neighborhood Development certification at the site level.

Gold certifications from the US Green Building Council when it opened in 2009 and remains the largest privately funded LEED certified development in the world. MGM Springfield is the first private sector hotel development to achieve LEED Neighborhood Development certification at the site level. Development of the 8.3 megawatt grid at Mandalay Bay in 2015, the largest contiguous solar grid on the roof of a convention center in the Americas.

Transition to a distribution service only in its local distribution network in 2016, allowing MGM Resorts to take control of its energy future and accelerate the use of renewable energies.

The Mega Solar Array project was developed in partnership with Invenergy, a leading private developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions and structured by a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). In early 2021, Invenergy sold a 75% stake in the MGM Resorts Mega Solar Array to AEP Renewables, a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), one of the largest electricity companies in the country. Invenergy Services, a subsidiary of Invenergy, will provide facility operation and maintenance and balancing services under a long-term agreement.

With this 100 megawatt battery and the ambitious new goals of MGM Resorts, the company affirms its commitment to its enterprise-wide social impact and sustainability platform, Focus on What Matters. This platform articulates the company’s approach to have a positive impact on society. Focused on the pillars of What Matters include promoting diversity and inclusion, investing in our communities and protecting the planet.

