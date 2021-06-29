The world’s largest asset manager is cooling off on short-term US stocks. Here’s why.

Is it as good as it is for US stocks?

This is a question investors would be forgiven for asking every time the S&P 500 SPX Index,

-0.03%

marks new highs all 32 times this year so far, with another record potentially in the works for Tuesday. According to BlackRock, the answer may be yes, at least for now.

The potential for a U.S. tax hike, coupled with regulatory risks and changing growth dynamics, dampen our near-term enthusiasm for U.S. equities, said Wei Li, chief global investment strategist. and a team from the BlackRock Investment Institute, in a weekly commentary posted on Tuesday.

The world’s largest asset manager believes non-US developed market equities are better positioned to grasp the economic recovery on the tactical horizon, as the rest of the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House recently signed a bipartisan infrastructure plan, a small part of an original $ 4 trillion proposal that would be funded in part by higher taxes on corporations and high net worth individuals, the manager noted. This is because the United States also supports a global minimum tax, which has long been sought by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which wants rules to tax cross-border digital services and multinationals that attempt to transfer their profits to low tax jurisdictions.

Higher taxes would have various industry implications, Li and the team said. Sectors with the lowest effective tax rates or the actual rate paid after taking into account the various tax breaks and deductions have the most to lose, all other things being equal. Information Technology (IT), the largest sector in the S&P 500 Index, has a relatively low effective tax rate of just under 17%. Energy, materials and basic consumer goods have tax rates above 20%.

Large-cap information technology and healthcare stocks, which tend to benefit the most when profits can find these low-tax jurisdictions, could be hit the hardest by profits if a minimum tax is imposed. global was becoming a reality. Lower tax increases than proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration could soften the blow, while the industry’s relatively high profit margins and favorable structural growth trends would also help offset those risks.

BlackRock BLK,

-0.77%

sees a lot of uncertainty around any tax plan, claiming that the bipartisan deal always faces hurdles, so at the end of the day they expect a spending plan well below the price, which means fewer hikes compensatory taxes. But if the tax hikes are implemented, Blackrock has an idea of ​​what that could mean for stocks.

If the proposed corporate tax rate of 28% and a global minimum tax of 21% were imposed, we estimate that the earnings per share of the S&P 500 Index would be 7% lower in 2022 compared to a no-increase scenario. taxes, BlackRock said.

Regarding non-U.S. Equity markets, BlackRock said Europe and Japan are well positioned to pick up the slack from a strong U.S.-led economic recovery. These markets already have a lot of taxes and regulations, with little scope to do more.

BlackRock still likes small and mid-cap US stocks, which the strategist says are less likely to be affected by tax hikes and regulations targeting large companies. Any higher tax on individual capital gains could put more emphasis on after-tax portfolio construction and could increase the demand for tax-advantaged strategies that allow investors more control over the timing of capital gains, such as funds. Exchange traded and managed accounts, the asset manager mentioned.

Tax-advantaged US municipal bonds could also benefit from increased demand, although their valuations seem relatively wealthy to us, Li and the team said.

