Teneo CEO Declan Kelly Resigns After Allegations of Drunken Misconduct | Business





Global PR and consultancy firm Teneo chairman and CEO resigns after reports of intoxicated misconduct at star establishment fundraising concert promoted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex raise funds to provide coronavirus vaccines to developing countries. Declan Kelly resigned his duties at Teneo with immediate effect on Tuesday, a few days after being accused of touching a number of women and men inappropriately and without their consent at the concert, which included appearances from Foo Fighters, Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez. Kelly, a former Irish journalist turned public relations guru, said in a press release: I made an unintentional, public and embarrassing mistake for which I took full responsibility and I apologized to those directly concerned, as well as to [to] my colleagues and clients. He claimed to have been the victim of a smear campaign against Teneo, who claims to be an advisor to the CEOs and senior managers of many of the world’s largest companies, including a significant number of FTSE 100 and Fortune companies. 500. A campaign against the reputation of our firm followed and may even continue in the coming days. However, no matter how true such questions are, I don’t want them to be an ongoing distraction from the running of our business, he said. After the allegations, first reported by the Financial Times, Kelly was dismissed from the board of directors of Global Citizen, the charity that hosted the Vax Live coronavirus vaccine fundraiser night at which the alleged misconduct took place . Global Citizen is chaired by Prince Harry and Meghan. The fundraiser was supported by Pope Francis and US President Joe Biden, who posted messages of support at the event. Teneo, which employs 1,250 people working in 33 offices around the world and a roster of senior advisers including former UK ministers Amber Rudd and William Hague, had started to lose prominent clients as a result of the allegations. Auto giant General Motors withdrew from a $ 250,000-per-month contract with Teneo on Monday. Kelly, who worked directly with GM CEO Mary Barra, focused on government relations and leadership positioning, according to the Detroit Free Press. He has also served as an advisor to the executives of Coca-Cola, Dow, IBM and UBS. Kelly’s official profile removed from Teneos’ website on Tuesday describes him as a trusted advisor to many top CEOs and companies around the world. Kelly was an advisor to Hillary Clinton when she first tried to run for president of the United States, and she later appointed him as the United States’ economic envoy to Northern Ireland. He is the brother of Irish Labor Party leader Alan Kelly. Teneo, who Kelly co-founded in 2011, said he would be immediately replaced by fellow co-founder and COO Paul Keary. The third co-founder, Doug Band, left the company which was valued at $ 700 million following an investment by venture capital group CVC earlier this year. We would like to thank Declan for his leadership and dedication over the past ten years in building Teneo into the world’s preeminent CEO consultancy, Teneo said in a statement.

