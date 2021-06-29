Antitrust case against Facebook collapses





The judge said the government had failed to establish exactly what the Facebook market was: The market definition survey in this case is somewhat unusual because, unlike common consumer goods like tobacco or office supplies, there is no obvious or universally accepted definition of what a service is. personal social networking. This is essential, said the judge, because the FTC case accuses Facebook of excluding competitors from its market: The FTC needs to do two things here. First, it must provide a definition of the NHP [personal social networking] services. Second, it must also explain whether and why other non-PSN services available to the public are or are not reasonably interchangeable substitutes for PSN services. More importantly, the judge said the government needs to show not only that Facebook is big, but that its size gives it extra-special power in the market: The FTC only alleges that Facebook has maintained a dominant share of the US personal social media market (over 60%) since 2011, and that no other social network of comparable scale exists in the United States. That’s it. These claims, which don’t even provide an actual estimated number or range for Facebook’s market share at any point in the past ten years, ultimately fail to plausibly establish that Facebook has market power. Decision is a blow to the anti-trust movement that is gaining momentum in Washington. The biggest takeaway from the case is this: The monopoly case against one of the major players in Big Tech is out of step with the law as it is currently drafted. What needs to be established is whether what Facebook is doing, as defined by law and rulings in other cases, is illegal. The answer seems to be no. The judges’ ruling also added evidence for those who say the law is not up to the task of controlling Big Tech. Legislative efforts took a step forward last week when the House Judiciary Committee introduced six bills to revise antitrust laws, with the aim of taming the tech giants. But it also puts Lina Khan, the Big Tech critic who now chairs the FTC, in an awkward position. If the FTC fines and files its case against Facebook, Khan will have to balance arguments that Facebook is violating the law as it currently stands with support for efforts, as it has supported in the past, for Congress to introduce legislation. new legal tools. In related news, Facebook shares jump after move sent market value over $ 1,000 billion for the first time; the White House would be drafting of a decree on the application of antitrust laws; and all this antitrust review generates a boom in demand for lawyers rooted in competition law. HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS Banks are preparing to pay liquidity to their shareholders. The Wall Street giants yesterday announced their intention to increase their dividends and buy back shares, after passing the latest Fed stress tests. (Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo, for example, will double their dividends.) Critics of the stress tests fear they have allowed banks to reduce their cash reserves too aggressively, leaving them unprepared for the next crisis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/06/29/business/dealbook/facebook-antitrust-ftc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos