The world’s first space investment trust to be listed on the London Stock Exchange





The space industry is expected to be worth billions of dollars. Photo: Getty / Craig Bailey / Florida Today via USA TODAY NETWORK / Sipa USA Investor money could turn intergalactic with the latest London Stock Exchange offering, as Seraphim Capital prepares to list. The company claims to be the world’s first space investment trust to go public, making space technology investment accessible to retail investors. On Tuesday last week, the company released its prospectus and other details on how to invest, including a list of participating stock trading providers. The IPO aims to raise $ 180 million ($ 250 million) by issuing up to 180 million common shares at 100 pence per share. On his website, Seraphim said the trust “targets early-growth companies that have the potential to dominate the world.” The Seraphim Space Fund is backed by leading international space companies and space agencies including investors in Airbus, SES, Teledyne, Telespazio, SSTL and accelerator partnerships such as Rolls Royce, Inmarsat, European Space Agency and the British Space Agency. Mark Boggett, Managing Director of Seraphim, said on an investor call that there is a unique value proposition in the space and we are still only at the foot of the growth in this market. The space technology industry is expected to reach trillions of dollars, with the number of satellites in space expected to increase tenfold, from 11,000, over the next decade. “This is a multi-billion dollar opportunity in multiple markets,” Boggett said. Space technology has been championed in recent years by corporate heavyweights including SpaceX’s Elon Musk, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos and Virgin boss Richard Branson, these were the catalysts that opened the door to d other investors, Boggett said. “The industry is now at a critical inflection point. With record levels of investment, it is likely that over the next several years category leaders in every part of the space technology market will establish themselves, their allowing to potentially dominate a very large market opportunities for the years to come ”, indicates the prospectus. The story continues Read more: Bitcoin, Ethereum Rise As Regulatory Actions Seen As Signals Of Market ‘Maturation’ The portfolio currently supports 63 space technology startups, including AST, a company that is building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network; ArQuit satellites which support cybersecurity; and Xona, a company providing new technologies for navigation. Watch: What are PSPCs?

