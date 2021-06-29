Pre-market stocks: Facebook’s antitrust victory does not make Big Tech stocks clear





Facebook shares soared more than 4%, pushing the company’s market value above $ 1,000 billion for the first time.

But CEO Mark Zuckerberg may want to refrain from popping the champagne.

The judge said the Federal Trade Commission had not done enough to substantiate his claim that Facebook controls at least 60% of the social media market. The FTC had alleged that Facebook violated the country’s anti-monopoly laws by acquiring fledgling startups like Instagram that it saw as a threat to its dominance, and by preventing others from logging into Facebook’s services.

However, the agency can still file an amended complaint. An FTC spokesperson said he was reviewing the decision closely. The layoff may also serve to harden the resolve of U.S. lawmakers, who are pursuing a parallel path to curb Big Tech with new legislation. “The FTC should do everything possible to pursue its case against Facebook. But the ruling shows why our antitrust laws need to be updated after years of bad precedents,” Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, tweeted after the ruling. “We cannot meet the challenges of the modern digital economy with small agencies and limited legal tools. “ “Okay,” Republican Rep. Ken Buck replied. Additionally, Facebook is still under the microscope outside of its home country. Earlier this month, European regulators announced two separate antitrust investigations that will determine whether the social network’s use of data gives it an unfair advantage in online advertising. The big picture: The dominant narrative for months has been that investors are eliminating regulatory risk for tech stocks. Obviously, looking at the bump Facebook got after the US judge’s ruling, that’s not entirely true. It’s a reminder for investors to keep a close watch on what’s going on. Given the influence of Big Tech, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft now account for nearly 23% of the market value of the S&P 500, there could be big consequences if critical regulators ever find success even limit. “The temptation is to believe that technology will remain all-powerful in a post-pandemic world. However, history cautions against this automatic assumption,” JPMorgan strategists Jan Loeys and Shiny Kundu wrote in a note to clients at the end of last week. Loeys and Kundu focus on the potential of the “start of a political movement against mega-corporations” that would likely be Big Tech centric. If it gains traction, it could end the era of US stocks outperforming market dominance in other regions, they warn. Is the 2020 US recession already over? The US recession induced by Covid has been painful. But it can also be short. The official arbiter, the National Bureau of Economic Research, did not say the downturn was over. Still, with encouraging signs for jobs, housing and stocks, investors and businesses alike are looking forward to a full-fledged recovery, reports my CNN Business colleague Paul R. La Monica. Watch this space: Some believe this recession is a mirror image of that of 1918, which was also triggered by a pandemic. This slowdown, which matches the global flu epidemic, lasted just seven months and was the second shortest on record. “We’re not in a downturn anymore. Things are incredibly strong and it’s almost a euphoria,” said Ivan Kaufman, Chairman and CEO of Arbor Realty Trust, a real estate company that lends to apartment owners and to commercial real estate companies. ClearBridge Investments has a recession risk dashboard that examines a dozen economic indicators, including retail sales, housing, commodity prices, labor market, and truck shipments. Earlier this month, the fund management company said most of those metrics bottomed out in May 2020 and all 12 indicators are now showing signs of recovery. There are certainly pockets of the economy still far from pre-February 2020 levels, such as small businesses, retail and restaurants. Concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction to rising prices remain a priority. And the jury is still out according to the NBER, which typically waits several months after a recession ends to declare its conclusion. For many, however, the Covid-19 recession is already a thing of the past. “Every recession is different and this one is unusual. But the market has clearly moved away from the pandemic,” said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors. A digital dollar? Not so fast Federal Reserve officials are not convinced that a digital US dollar is needed, even though Beijing test a digital yuan and UK policymakers are exploring the prospect of a digital sterling. The latest: Randal Quarles, vice chairman of oversight of the Federal Reserve, said Monday that any proposal to create a central bank digital currency, or CBDC, must cross a “high bar.” “Before we get carried away by the novelty, I think we need to subject the promises of a CBDC to careful critical analysis,” he said at a banking convention in Sun Valley. He noted that the US dollar is “already highly digitized”. “The Federal Reserve provides a digital dollar to commercial banks, and commercial banks provide digital dollars and other financial services to consumers and businesses,” Quarles said. “This arrangement serves the nation and the economy well.” And he rebuffed the idea that the United States should act just because other countries might act first. “It seems unlikely (…) that the dollar’s status as a global reserve currency, or the dollar’s role as the dominant currency in international financial transactions, will be threatened by a foreign CBDC,” Quarles said. , highlighting the strength of the US economy. , dependence on the dollar for trade and financial markets, and its stability over time. following The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index is released at 9 a.m. ET. Next is the U.S. consumer confidence data at 10 a.m.ET. You’re here TSLA Also today :CEO Elon Musk speaks at Mobile World Congress. Bed bath and beyond BBBY Constellation brands STZ General Mills GIS Micron MICR Coming tomorrow:andearnings.

