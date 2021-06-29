Business
SEC Regulation of Consolidated Stock Exchanges and Band Systems
In the late 1960s, when I was in law school, rock groups began to be named after utilities and transportation agencies, such as Pacific gas and electricity with its sound tinged with gospel and even more famous the instrumental power (pardon the pun) the Chicago Transportation Authority. In both cases, these choices were not well received by the entities to which they were appointed. Faced with the threat of legal action, Pacific Gas & Electric became PG&E, ironically foreshadowing what this utility is now called. Likewise, the Chicago Transit Authority became Chicago. Nonetheless, for US capital markets, CTA has become even more important than Chicago. Indeed, the CTA has become the information grid for these capital markets.
At the end of the 1970s, all stock exchanges registered with theUnited States Securities Commission (SEC)had to send a record of their transactions AND their quotes to a central consolidator, the Consolidated Tape System (CTS) for transactions and the Consolidated Quotation System (CQS) for quotes. Both CTS and CQS are operated and regulated by the Consolidated Tape Association (CTA), established by the SEC in 1974 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
The consolidated tape system
The name Consolidated Tape comes from the teleprinter created by Edward Calahan in 1867. It was improved by Thomas Edison and patented in 1871. At the end of the 19ecentury, most stockbrokers had offices near theNew York Stock Exchange (NYSE)at 11 Wall Street at the south end of Manhattan Island, just above The Battery. Brokers have received a steady supply of reports on ticker trades on the NYSE. Messengers (called pad sovers) provided these transaction reports by running (literally) between the trading floor and the brokerage offices, where a shorter distance meant more up-to-date quotes. TTYs were the common confetti for the ticker parades of politicians and champion sports teams on Lower Broadway.
Mechanical magnetic tapes gave way to electronic tapes in the 1960s, but the use of confetti continued until the celebration of the New York Metropolitan’s unexpected victory at the World Series in 1969 (I was in a third base seat at Shea Stadium for the fifth and final game and watched the ticker parade that followed a few days later).
Capital markets
In 1976, there was a consolidated band reporting transactions at each of the participating exchanges. Each entry on the strip displays the issuer’s ticker symbol, number of shares traded, price per share, a triangle pointing up or down (indicating whether the trade price is above or below the price). previous day’s closing, a number indicating how much higher or lower than the trade price came from the last closing price and the exchange where the trade took place). In 1978, the CQS was operational, providing quotes for stocks traded on a stock exchange (identifying the stock exchange) as well as stocks traded by members of theFinancial Institutions Regulator, Inc. (FINRA)in the third market. In 1979, the twoNASDAQand theCincinnati Stock Exchangehad become CQS participants.
These developments occurred during the exit of the capital markets from the market collapse in the late 1960s and early 1970s, dealing with what had been a market for paper certificates and manual record keeping. . See my blog post from April 29, 2021, Tightening the Reins: SEC Approves Proposed Rule Change to Clearing Agency Investment Policy, for some history of this period and the development of clearing agencies. to meet the need to automate and otherwise modernize the capital markets. These developments in the American market contrast sharply with the disarray existing in Europe, where there is no consolidated commercial information system. See my blog post from November 5, 2020, European Stock Markets: Still at Six and Seven, and most importantly the inability to trade the stock ofDanone SAwhen an exchange has closed.
SEC Notice to Participants
In 2020, the number of CTA members increased. The members, called Participants, were, as of June 29, 2020, as follows:
Cboe BYX Exchange, Inc.
Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.
Cboe EDGA Exchange, Inc.
Cboe EDGX Exchange, Inc.
Cboe Exchange, Inc.
FINRA
The Stock Exchange Investor LLC
Long Term Stock Exchange, Inc.
MEMX LLC (officially admitted in summer 2020)
Nasdaq BX, Inc.
Nasdaq ISE, LLC
Nasdaq PHLX, Inc.
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC
New York Stock Exchange LLC
NYSE American LLC
NYSE Arca, Inc.
NYSE Chicago, Inc.
NYSE National, Inc.
On July 29, 2020, the SEC issued a notice in which participants proposed to amend CTA’s plans to includeMEMX SARLas a participant. MEMX (for The Members Exchange) is an exciting new development in the capital market, a technology-driven exchange founded by its members in early 2019 seeking to create a lower-cost exchange for the benefit of its members. These members were:
Nine other companies have invested in MEMX: Blackrock, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Jane Street.
We could note thatCitadel SARLandVirtu Financialare the two largest wholesale houses in the United States and have come under intense congressional and regulatory scrutiny as they together handle over 70% of stock transactions and provide large amounts of payment for order flow, all of which featured prominently in theGameStopand other so-called memes stock trading excesses in the first half of 2021.
In October 2020, CTA membership was changed again to add MIAX PEARL, LLC. MIAX PEARL is owned by Miami Holdings Inc., a financial services company that owns and operates a number of commercial organizations, including the Minnesota Grain Exchange. MIAX PEARL mainly focuses on options trading.
Negotiation and reports
Beginning in January 2020, CTA considered a series of proposed adjustments to its operations to determine how accurately reporting the effect of a regulatory halt to trading, and then re-establishing trading in this culminating stock on May 28, 2021, of the approval by the SEC of the 36eModification of the CT Plan and the 27eModification of the QC plan. Finally, 2020 saw CTA engaged in long and complex discussions and reviews both to improve transparency of participants’ actions AND to improve disclosure of conflicts of interest, as detailed knowledge of trading and listing information can potentially give participants inappropriate insight into trading strategy and market anomalies. The revisions proposed in an SEC notice of January 8, 2020 included information required by participants’ professional advisers, such as auditors and lawyers.
As part of the Jan. 8 notice, the SEC filed 14 requests for specific comment. These proposals, with some modifications by the SEC in response to comments submitted, were approved by the SEC on May 6, 2020 and deserve careful reading by participants, their advisers, and others interested in how the US capital markets work. and information flows about their operations. The SEC, in its May 6 action, stresses that responses to required disclosures must be detailed enough to disclose all material facts to identify applicable conflicts of interest. In addition, the May 6 action requires participants to identify situations where service providers are forced to make full disclosure due to potentially conflicting laws or professional standards and discuss the basis for its inability to provide. a full response, specifically citing concerns about solicitor-client privilege. .
Protect investors
The SEC’s May 6 action ends with a reference to a Congressional conclusion that:
“It is in the public interest and appropriate for the protection of investors and the maintenance of fair and orderly markets to ensure the prompt, accurate, reliable and fair collection, processing, distribution and publication of information relating to quotations. and unsecured transactions and the fairness and usefulness of the form and content of such information. Conflicts of interest The amendments, as amended by the Commission, contribute to these objectives “
