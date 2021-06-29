DC Circuit Says SEC Market Data Plan Challenge Filed Late





(Reuters) – The DC Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a challenge several exchanges have made to the US Securities and Exchange Commissions considering revamping the way market data is published, saying Tuesday the case was filed too late. The seal of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is visible at their headquarters in Washington, DC, United States on May 12, 2021. Photo taken on May 12, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly U.S. Circuit Court Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson wrote for the court that the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and exchanges managed by Cboe Global Markets Inc had filed their challenge within days of the 60-day legal deadline. Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell, who argued for the exchange, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday. The call was one of a number of challenges by the exchanges to the SEC’s plan to change the data feeds that disseminate stock prices to investors. In it, they argued that the regulator had engaged in stealth regulation when it added confidentiality and conflict of interest provisions in the May 2020 orders without soliciting public comment. But that argument depended on the court treating the orders as rules, based on how they were made, in order to consider the appeal filed on time. Henderson and fellow U.S. circuit judges Judith Rogers and David Sentelle on Tuesday called the argument an attempt to evade the obvious. Instead of focusing on the substance of an amendment or the procedure used to carry it out, we believe it is better to give decisive weight to the appointment of the Commission, the panel said. To do otherwise would force those who would challenge the agency’s rules to look into complex questions of how the actions were taken in order to know the deadline for challenging them, the court said. The decision came two weeks after the court said another trade challenge against the market data plan was prematurely filed. Exchanges could return it later, the court said. A third challenge is underway. The case is the New York Stock Exchange LLC v SEC, US Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1242. For NYSE: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell For the SEC: Martin Totaro

