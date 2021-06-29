Allegiant Airlines adds 7 new non-stop routes to Austin





As travel continues to open up across the country and to Austin, airlines continue to increase their available flights to and from central Texas. Allegiant Airlines said on Tuesday it was adding seven non-stop routes to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, with new options to begin service in the fall. The new routes will be to Amarillo via Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport; Louisville, Kentucky, via Louisville International Airport; Orange County, California, via John Wayne Airport; Provo, Utah, via the Provo airport; Sioux Falls, South Dakota, via the Sioux Falls Regional Airport; Springfield, Missouri via Springfield-Branson National Airport and Tulsa, Oklahoma via Tulsa International Airport. The new travel options, which are slated to go live on Nov. 18, will run twice a week and are expected to bring thousands of travelers to the Austin area. After:Allegiant plans $ 75 million operations center at Austin airport, will create 89 jobs After:American and Alaska Airlines Add Routes to Growing Flight Options for Austin Travelers We’re excited to add seven new city access to Austin, one of our network’s most popular destinations, said Drew Wells, senior vice president of revenue and planning for Allegiants, in a statement. written. The addition of these routes will bring thousands of new travelers to the region while providing several new flight options for locals. Allegiant said introductory fares would start at $ 39 one-way for the new routes, but to get that fare, customers must book by Wednesday of this week to travel through February 14. The Las Vegas-based carrier, which focuses on low-cost flights and is the ninth-largest commercial airline in the United States, in April announced plans to establish an operations center at the South Terminal of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airline said the operations center would result in an investment of $ 75 million and nearly 90 new jobs. The estimated start date for the Austin operations center is Nov. 18, the airline previously said. Allegiant has been offering flights to ABIA since 2013. The airline flies from the South Terminal of the airport, which opened in 2017 and is separate from the main terminal of Barbara Jordan, and is owned and operated by LoneStar Airport Holdings. Allegiant’s new flights to Austin closely follow American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, which announced new routes to Austin earlier this month. American has added 10 domestic and four international flights to and from ABIA starting this fall. The new flights include three times a day service to El Paso; bi-daily service to Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Mo., and St. Louis; and daily service to Jacksonville, Florida; The City of Oklahoma; Reno, Nevada; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. After:Trips are back and Austin is live again, but recovery will take time New American international flight options include non-stop service to Cancun, Mexico; Liberia, Costa Rica; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Alaska Airlines also announced Austin’s first non-stop service to the heart of the Coachella Valley starting November 19, connecting Palm Springs, California to the state capital of Texas with flights available five times a week. . Passenger traffic at Austin airport plunged 63% in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport handled around 6.5 million passengers last year compared to 17.3 million passengers in 2019, its highest travel year on record. The 2020 passenger count is the lowest number for Austin-Bergstrom since the airport opened in 1999. Prior to COVID-19, the airport had experienced 10 consecutive years of record passenger growth. But there are signs of recovery: During the University of Texas graduation weekend in May and NASCAR events, local hotel rates and occupancy rates were close to 2019 levels, according to Visit Austin. day since the start of the pandemic. Additional material from American journalist Lori Hawkins.

