Melco Resorts third Macau casino to list MOX bond exchange ratings





Posted: Jun 29, 2021, 10:10 a.m. Last update on: June 29, 2021, 12:03 p.m. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Joins SJM Resorts and MGM China to List Senior Notes on the New Macau Bond Exchange.

Peng Jinghong, vice president of the Macau Stock Exchange, speaks at the start of MOX trading last November. Melco Resorts is the latest Macau casino giant to list the top tier tickets in the financial market. (Photo: CICC) The Macao Financial Asset Exchange, called MOX, was launched late last year. It is a major component of the Chinese Special Administrative Region (SAR) which attempts to diversify the local economy and reduce its dependence on its hotel complexes. To distinguish itself from the major stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai, MOX focuses on bond services. Melco is the third richest gambling market casino dealer in the world to announce MOX listing. Melco issues $ 1.15 billion in senior bonds at an interest rate of 5.375%, due 2029. The bonds are issued by Melco’s subsidiary, Melco Resorts Finance Limited. Casinos raise capital Melco Resorts’ senior ratings follow SJM’s May announcement that it would offer $ 200 million in 3.9% MOX bonds, due 2026. MGM China, the casino subsidiary of MGM Resorts in China revealed the same month that it was trading for $ 750. million dollars in senior notes, due 2027 at 4.75 percent. MGM’s offering is a dual listing on MOX and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All six of Macau’s casino licensees are expected to see their coveted gaming privileges expire next year this month. While everyone is expected to receive new tenders, MOX participation will certainly be good news among officials in Macau and the central government in Beijing. The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping has been a major proponent of creating a financial market in Macau. MOX is designed to encourage non-gaming companies to establish a physical office in Macau. Senior Notes also provide Macau residents and local institutions with a solid investment vehicle option with little risk. According to Investopedia, senior bonds must be repaid in priority over other debts in the event of bankruptcy or forced liquidation of a company. “This makes senior notes more secure than other bonds,” the financial education website explains. However, “this higher level of security means investors earn slightly lower interest rates.” Melco extension Melco Resorts and its parent organization are embracing calls from Beijing and the local government to diversify Macau. Along with its stake in MOX, Melco International announced last week that it is investing in a $ 1.55 billion non-gaming mixed-use development in Zhongshan. Melco International’s initial investment in the project amounts to nearly $ 286 million. The complex is expected to include a theme park, residential and commercial properties, entertainment venues, hotels and public parks. The Zhongshan development site is about 20 miles north of where Melco’s multi-billion dollar casino complexes are located in Macau.

