Columbia Care Announces Closing of US $ 74.5 Million Private Placement of 6.00% Secured Convertible Notes due 2025

NEW YORK, June 29, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its placement (the “Offer”) issuing an aggregate principal amount of USD 74,500,000 of 6.00% guaranteed convertible notes due 2025 (the “Bonds”).

The Offer was made on the basis of “best efforts” under an agency contract concluded on June 17, 2021 between the Company and a union of agents. Canaccord Genuity acted as sole bookrunner and co-principal agent for the placement, and ATB Capital Markets acted as co-principal agent for the placement. AGP / Alliance Global Partners acted as financial advisor.

The Notes are senior secured obligations of the Company and will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and mature on June 29, 2025, unless converted, redeemed or redeemed earlier. The conversion rate will be 154 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) per $ 1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to a price of approximately US $ 6.49 per Common Share), subject to usual adjustments. The conversion price of the Notes represents a premium of approximately 25% over the closing price of the Common Shares on the NEO Exchange on June 17, 2021.

The Company may redeem the Notes at par, in whole or in part, on or after June 29, 2023, if the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares trades on the Canadian Stock Exchange or the NEO Exchange for 15 of the 30 trading days immediately preceding the day on which the Company exercises its redemption right, exceeds 120% of the conversion price of the Notes.

The Notes have been offered for sale by private placement in certain provinces of Canada in accordance with applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements of Canadian securities laws. The Notes may also be sold in the United States to or on behalf of or for the benefit of “US Persons” (as defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) (the “US Securities Act”), on the basis of a private placement to “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act, and in jurisdictions in the outside Canada and the United States as may be agreed between Canaccord and the Company, in each case in accordance with applicable laws. Notes issued are subject to a customary four month hold period under Canadian securities laws.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Bonds may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or on behalf of or for the benefit of “US persons” unless they are registered under the US Securities Act and securities laws. applicable states or under exemptions from US registration requirements. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and suppliers of medical and adult cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 122 facilities1 including 92 dispensaries and 30 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the premier providers of medical cannabis in the United States and continues to provide cutting-edge products and services. The company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a nationwide network of dispensaries that operates proprietary technology platforms. Through its network of dispensaries, the company offers products including flowers, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands such as Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum. CBD label. Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care and innovation in the growing cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Statements regarding the objectives, goals, strategies, priorities, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates of Columbia Cares, as well as the business, operations, financial performance and condition of Columbia Care , as well as the declarations relating to the closing of the Offer and the use of proceeds from it. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “can”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “goal” “,” Objective “and similar expressions and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management’s expectations, and such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, the disclosure in this press release as well as statements regarding the objectives, plans and goals of the Company, including future operating results and economic performance, may refer to or involve forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that these expectations will prove to be correct. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in forward-looking statements. No undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Columbia Care assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The Company’s forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

1 Pro forma facilities open or under development; includes facilities where Columbia Care provides advisory services under the terms of a management service agreement

