Stocks Hold Highs on Calm Day on Wall Street | Associated press





NEW YORK (AP) US stocks drifted further to record highs during a sluggish trading day on Tuesday, as Wall Street waits for heavy economic data to come at the end of the week. The S&P 500 rose 1.19 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,291.80 and added to its all-time high set a day earlier. More stocks fell than they rose in the index, but gains by tech companies offset weakness in banks and utilities. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 9.02 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,292.29. The Nasdaq composite added 27.83, or 0.2%, to its high the previous day and finished at 14,528.33. The stocks set their recent highs on optimism that the economy is strengthening and that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low for some time to come. A report released Tuesday morning showed a measure of US consumer confidence continues to rise, exceeding economists’ expectations for a slight decline. This is the key to an economy made up primarily of consumer spending. A separate report showed that house prices across the country rose further in April, continuing their meteoric pace. One day in June, the market is about to end a solid first half. The S&P 500 is on track for a 14.3% gain, more than double its full-year average, dating back to the turn of the millennium. Tech stocks did the heavy lifting on Tuesday for the broader market. Apple rose 1.2% and Microsoft gained 1%. The big banks have announced their intention to return billions of dollars to their shareholders via dividend increases and share buybacks after overtaking the Federal Reserve’s most recent stress tests. Morgan Stanley rose 3.4% after announcing a doubling of its dividend and plans to buy back $ 12 billion of its own shares. Other banking stocks were mixed following their own announcements. Goldman Sachs rose 1.1%, but Bank of America fell 1.6%. As a group, S&P 500 financials fell. The big economic data this week will be the Friday jobs report for June. Economists expect it to show that US employers have created 675,000 more jobs than they have cut, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.7%. Job growth has been choppy recently, with disappointing gains below economists’ expectations in recent months. This is key because the Fed is likely to maintain its support for the economy through low interest rates as long as the labor market appears to need help. This Friday’s unemployment figure is quite significant because it will determine the trajectory of when the Fed actually adjusts its policies, said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. The central bank, meanwhile, has stuck to its stance that high inflation is likely only temporary. This would allow it to keep interest rates low longer than it would otherwise. Long-term bond yields have stabilized after surging earlier in the year, in part on inflationary fears. The 10-year Treasury yield plunged to 1.47% from 1.48% on Monday night.

