As Singapore and Hong Kong weigh on PSPC rules, lists flock to US and South Korea

Singapore and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges Consider Relaxing Listing Rules to Attract ad hoc acquisition companies, but most of these blank check companies will likely always opt for exchanges in the United States or South Korea, according to market experts.

So far, most of the Asia-Pacific stock exchanges have effectively ruled out SPAC IPOs due to their strict listing requirements. South Korea is a notable exception in the region, attracting smaller SPACS based in South Korea over the past decade. Now, Singapore and Hong Kong are hoping to turn the tide and capitalize on the craze for PSPC, especially in the tech sector, as both explore a framework for PSPC listings. But market watchers believe most of the larger tech-focused PSPCs will continue to favor US markets.

The main benefit of IPO through a SPAC for technology companies is that the PSPC path allows companies and acquisition targets to provide investors with projected financial performance rather than historical earnings. Since many tech companies are focused on rapid growth and potential profits, “for these companies, PSPC is really the right way to go public,” said Li Ruomu, partner at Morrison & Foerster law firm. whose practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions.

Singapore and Hong Kong are both open to relaxing their financial requirements to allow SPACs to get on the list. But even if these proposed changes took effect, it would likely not be enough to attract smaller, less profitable businesses that pursue PSPC-backed listings, experts said.

The Singapore Stock Exchange has proposed that SPACs seeking to list have a minimum market capitalization of at least S $ 300 million (US $ 223 million), with 25% of the total number of issued shares to be held by public shareholders. Nasdaq Threshold Lower: A PSPC Nasdaq IPO Candidate Can List with a Market Cap of Just $ 160 Million, Provided They Have Total Assets of $ 80 Million US and shareholders holding at least US $ 55 million.

In addition, a candidate for the Nasdaq IPO is not required to meet market capitalization or total asset requirements if they reported total profit before tax of more than US $ 11 million during of the previous three years, with a profit of more than zero dollars declared in the three years and at least US $ 2.2 million in reported profits over the past two years.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. has yet to publish a proposal on the SPAC listings, but Hong Kong has stricter financial requirements for main card IPO applicants compared to its US peers. In Hong Kong, motherboard IPO applicants must report at least HK $ 80 million (US $ 10 million) in combined profits in the three years prior to listing from January 2022, or report HK $ 500 million (US $ 64 million) income in the previous year. and have a market capitalization of HK $ 4 billion (US $ 515 million).

Alternatively, Hong Kong applicants are not required to report profits if they have free cash flow of HK $ 100 million (US $ 13 million) as well as income and market capitalization of $ 2 billion. HK (US $ 258 million).

In the United States, the New York Stock Exchange accepts IPO applicants without a pre-tax income requirement, provided they have a pre-market capitalization of at least $ 500 million to $ 750 million. Hong Kong does not offer applicants for registration any options based solely on market capitalization.

american attraction

As of June 14, 22 PSPCs headquartered in Asia-Pacific were trading on the US stock exchanges. Bridgetown Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Hong Kong., who reportedly intends to acquire the Indonesian travel and lifestyle company Traveloka Holding Ltd., was Asia-Pacific’s largest SPAC to date, with proceeds of US $ 595 million from its IPO in October 2020. Traveloka was reportedly in early talks with Bridgetown SPAC in April. Bridgetown has until October 2022 to complete a first acquisition under Nasdaq listing rules.

The profit test under the HKEX listing rules is very difficult for emerging companies to meet, said Li. “It is very difficult for Hong Kong to allow listing of a shell company, such as a PSPC. , under its current regime. ”

Hong Kong has created a model whereby certain biotech companies can sit on its board of directors without a profit requirement, but only if they have a “basic biomedical product” ready to be monetized, said Philip Law, head of TMT Hong Kong and partner of a consulting firm. Deloitte.

Biotechnology listing rules companies also require IPO applicants to achieve a market capitalization of HK $ 1.5 billion and have working capital of 125% of the group’s current needs for the next twelve months.

Law predicted that Hong Kong would ease PSPC rules in time, much like it did for biotechnology. “It’s only a matter of time,” he said.

However, there are other reasons why PSPCs are listed in the United States besides profitability or market capitalization rules, experts said, including more favorable rules for shareholders regarding share buybacks and trading. potential for class actions to defend shareholder rights.

“The US securities litigation regime is a protection for small investors. If there is anything that has not been done properly, PSPC could face a class action lawsuit,” Li said.

Lawsuit in South Korea

South Korea is the only Asia-Pacific market that has allowed PSPCs in the past decade, but South Korean exchanges are less likely to attract international PSPCs due to the lack of support for applicants. IPO and international investors in the country, market experts said.

As of June 14, 27 PSPCs were headquartered in Asia-Pacific and listed in South Korea, all based in South Korea. All but one traded on the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations, the South Korean exchange for small and medium-sized enterprises. One, NH Special Purpose Acquisition 19 Co., recently debuted on KOSE, South Korea’s main stock exchange.

NH Special Purpose Acquisition 19’s US $ 85.1 million IPO marked SPAC’s first listing on the South Korean Stock Exchange’s main board in more than 10 years. All of the Kosdaq-listed PSPCs have had IPOs that have not raised more than US $ 11 million.

The pace of SPAC registrations in South Korea is accelerating. In March 2021, the number of PSPCs debuting on Korean stock markets was 50% higher than a year ago, noted Leon Yee, chairman of Duane Morris & Selvam law firm, and investors in the country. are increasingly willing to consider PSPCs. Yee is the Global Head of Business and leads the Banking, Finance and Energy practice groups at Duane Morris & Selvam.

SPACs on the South Korean stock exchanges were trading on average 27.4% higher than their issue price as of June 14, which is a better return compared to those listed on the US stock exchanges. Nasdaq-listed Asia-Pacific-based SPACs fell an average of 0.8% from their issue prices over the same period.

Some South Korean investors have an aversion to PSPCs due to several recent notorious PSPC failures, Yee said. Three Daewoo Securities SPAC, Tong Yang Value SPAC and Woori SPAC were listed on the main board of the South Korean Stock Exchange in 2010 and failed to acquire a company within three years, violating the requirements of the stock exchange.

“Some investors [in South Korea] would think this is a good opportunity to take the wave and test the water, ”said Li of Morrison & Foerster, referring to the current market environment. “We just have to wait and see if they can pull it off [acquisition] transaction.”