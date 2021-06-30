Business
SEC Hopes to Update 13D Disclosure Rules
On June 23, 2021, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler announced that, to promote market transparency, he had asked SEC staff to propose changes to the requirements of 50 year old beneficial ownership of Article 13 (d). Specifically, President Gensler has asked staff to consider speeding up the timeframe for investors to alert the market when they acquire beneficial ownership of more than 5% of the shares of a public company. In a speech to the annual London City Weeks International Financial Services Forum, President Gensler expressed doubts about the relevance of the current rules given the speed of today’s markets and technologies.
IN DEPTH
Long-standing rules require investors to file a Schedule 13D within 10 days of acquiring a stake of more than 5%, along with a statement about the purpose of the acquisition, for example by exercising a influence the SOE by seeking seats on the board of directors or otherwise exploring a possible acquisition or restructuring of the SOE. Speeding up this timeline would force activist investors to disclose their holdings more quickly, giving potential targets more time to prepare to respond.
The 10-day filing requirement is incorporated into Section 13 (d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the Act), but the law explicitly provides that the SEC may shorten the time limit by a rule. Currently, rule 13d-1 (rule) reflects the 10-day time limit requirement under the law, but the rule can be changed by the SEC. It would not be surprising if staff would also consider modifying existing rules to shorten the amendment deadline after filing a first Annex 13D. Rule 13d-2 (a) requires that a Schedule 13D be amended as soon as possible in the event of a material change in the information disclosed. However, speed is not defined in the rules and a rule change could codify the generally understood timeframe of two working days (or shorten it to one working day) rather than allow a determination of the facts and circumstances.
A rule proposed to shorten the 10-day disclosure period is likely to trigger a vigorous response from two competing forces: (1) Activists claiming that a shorter window is robbing them of the time it takes to accumulate their stakes without market forces do not push up the share price to supplement their investment and (2) state-owned companies claiming that the 10-day window is an archaic measure that unnecessarily deprives the market of important information and does not leave them enough time to respond to potential efforts to influence the SOE.
President Gensler’s keen interest in section 13 (d) also indicates that the SEC may consider taking further action to enforce the disclosure requirements of section 13 (d). For example, the SEC may more aggressively charge investors who violate Rule 13d-2 (a) by not promptly amending their Schedules 13D when there is a material change in investment intention or in circumstances where a investor increases or decreases beneficial ownership by 1% or more. Our business advisory and white-collar teams recommend that Schedule 13D filers review their compliance procedures to ensure they are able to effectively monitor changes in beneficial ownership or investment intent to to ensure that their statements are made and updated in a timely manner.
