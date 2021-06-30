Live markets, Wednesday June 30, 2021





AGL, the country’s largest energy supplier, has confirmed it will embark on a historic split in response to growing pressure from the clean energy transition and a $ 2.3 billion semi-annual loss. After months of deliberation, AGL’s board on Tuesday revealed details of its plan to split in two, including the formation of a new company called Accel Energy to separate its fleet of energy-intensive power plants. ‘broadcasts from its broader retail business. AGL Australia, which will be led by Christine Corbett, the company’s current customer manager, will be a carbon neutral electricity, gas and telecommunications retailer supplying around 30 percent of Australian customers, while also holding assets production and batteries, the board mentioned. The Loy Yang power plant will be located in the Accel Energy part of the divided AGL. Credit:New Accel Energy, which will be headed by AGL’s interim CEO Graeme Hunt, would own most of AGL’s generating fleet, including its most polluting coal and gas-fired power plants. After the split, Accel would retain a 15-20% stake in AGL Australia, the company said. The impact of recent challenging market conditions on our financial performance underscores that AGL Energy is now at an inflection point as the energy sector’s transition accelerates, said Peter Botten, AGL President . After careful consideration, the board confirmed that AGL Energy should evolve as two independently listed companies, as the board believes it will be in the best interests of shareholders. While analysts have generally supported the rationale for the split, many have questioned AGL’s ability to get rid of PrimeCo through a split or divestment at an acceptable valuation, as the appetite of investors for such emission-intensive energy assets may be low. AGL and other diversified energy giants Origin and EnergyAustralia have come under tremendous pressure this year due to an influx of wind and solar power into the country’s main power grid, pushing down electricity prices for the day at levels where coal is increasingly unable to compete. This year, EnergyAustralia brought the closure of the Victorias Yallourn facility forward to 2028, four years ahead of schedule. There is no doubt in the industry that tough years will become more common as the state governments of Victoria and NSW make new plans to boost investments in renewable energy. As Australia’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, AGL has come under increasing pressure from major shareholders, including U.S. investment giant BlackRock, amid concerns about the risks posed by the global warming and growing momentum around efforts to meet Paris climate agreement targets to limit temperature rises to 1.5 degrees. Wednesday’s announcement also revealed that AGL will also be halting its special dividend program for the current and next fiscal year. This means that shareholders will not receive the additional 25% of the underlying profit in the final dividend for 2020-2021 or in the interim dividend 2021-2022. AGL said annual profit will be in the lower half of the previous range of $ 1,585 million to $ 1,845 million (which we believe means between $ 1,585 million and $ 1,715 million), and under- looms in the middle of $ 500-580 million, including an insurance payment of $ 90 million following a 2018-2019 outage at the Loy Yang A power plant. He also issued a profit warning for 2021-2022 due to the drop in wholesale electricity prices over the past two years, achieved through positions sold futures, gas supply costs of big higher and unrequited insurance payments.

