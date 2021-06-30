They are the biggest investors in the Indian stock markets

NIFTY50 gained 0.66% today to close at 15,790.5. The index gave an annual return of almost 13 percent.

Here, we’ll take a look at the top 5 investors in each category – retail, domestic institutional (DII), and foreign institutional (FII).

Who are these investment gurus whose every move is closely watched by participants? What is the value of their investments? How many shares do they own? What stocks are they investing in? Do they have a diversified or concentrated portfolio? Let’s find out.

Top 5 individual investors

1. Radhakishan S Damani is an Indian billionaire investor, businessman and founder of DMart. He also manages his portfolio through his investment firm, Bright Star Investments Limited. Major investments include Avenue Supermart, VST Industries and India Cements.

2. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (born July 5, 1960) is an Indian business tycoon and stock trader. He manages his own portfolio as a partner in his asset management company, Rare Enterprises. The main investments include Titan, Tata Motors and CRISIL.

3. Ashish Dhawan (born March 10, 1969) is an Indian investor and philanthropist who co-founded and managed one of India’s leading private equity funds, Chrysalis capital. Major investments include Max Healthcare, Birlasoft and IDFC.

4. Sunil Singhania, CFA, is the founder of Abbakus Asset Management. He was the first person from India to be appointed to the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute and is currently Chairman of its Investment Committee. Prior to founding his current company in 2018, he was Global Head of Equities at Reliance Capital. Major investments include Route Mobile, Jindal Stainless and Mastek.

5. Mukul Agarwal is a member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd., member of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and member of the Derivatives segment of Bombay Stock Exchange. Major investments include Intellect Design, Birlasoft and Radico Khaitan.

Top 5 national institutional investors

1. The President of India is the Ceremonial Chief of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Armed Forces. The central government holds stakes in public sector units on behalf of the president. Major investments include SBI, ONGC and Powergrid Corporation.

2. National Bank of India is the 43rd largest bank in the world. It is a public sector bank and the largest bank in India with a 23% market share in terms of assets and a 25% share of the total loan and deposit market. Major investments include SBI cards, SBI life insurance, and Yes Bank.

3. HDFC Trust Company Limited, is the trustee of HDFC Mutual Fund, which is the second largest mutual fund company in India with assets under management of over Rs. 4 lakh crore. Major investments include SBI, L&T and NTPC.

Top 5 investors in each category (Individual, DII & FII)

Source: www.trendlyne.com

4. ICICI Bank Limited is the second largest private sector bank in India. The bank has a network of 5,275 branches and 15,589 ATMs across India and is present in 17 countries. The main investments include ICICI Prudential, ICICI Lombard and ICICI Securities.

5. SBI mutual fund, owned by SBI, is India’s largest mutual fund company with assets under management of over Rs. lakh crore. Major investments include RIL, Infosys and ICICI Bank.

Top 5 foreign institutional investors

1. Government of Singapore (GoS): The GoS invests in Indian equities under the auspices of foreign institutional investors. He is one of the highest net worth investors in this category in the country. Major investments include RIL, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

2. European Growth Fund (EGF): EGF is an institutional investor with over $ 125 billion in assets under management. It invests mainly in European or Pacific Basin companies. Major investments include RIL, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

3. World Government Pension Fund (GPFG): The GPFG, also known as the Petroleum Fund, was established in 1990 to invest surplus revenues from the Norwegian petroleum sector. It has more than $ 1.3 trillion in assets, including 1.4% of global equities and equities, making it the largest in the world sovereign fund. Major investments include Infosys, HDFC and Axis Bank.

4. Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund: He is a diversified public management investment firm in the United States. The Fund seeks aggressive capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of emerging and developing market issuers around the world. Major investments include HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Zee Entertainment.

5. Vanguard Fund: Vanguard is one of the world’s largest investment firms with 30 million investors whose vision is to change the way the world invests. Major investments include Infosys, HDFC and Axis Bank.

