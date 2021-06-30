Telstra to hand over AU $ 1.4 billion to shareholders on Towers sale – update





By Stuart Condie SYDNEY – Telstra Corp. will return around A $ 1.40 billion ($ 1.05 billion) to shareholders after agreeing to sell a 49% stake in its mobile tower business to a consortium including the Australian sovereign wealth fund. Australia’s largest communications provider said on Wednesday that a consortium comprising Australia’s sovereign wealth fund Future Fund and two superannuation funds – Commonwealth Superannuation Corporation and Sunsuper – would acquire the stake in a deal valuing the unit at 5 , 9 billion Australian dollars. Telstra said it expects net cash proceeds after transaction costs of A $ 2.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022, and that it will return about half to shareholders. during this exercise. Chief Executive Officer Andrew Penn said Telstra plans to give details of the mechanism by which it will return the money when it announces its results for fiscal 2021 in August. He said a share buyback was part of the options. Mr Penn said Telstra will invest around A $ 75 million in its regional network, with the remainder of the proceeds going towards debt reduction. Telstra will retain a controlling stake in the unit, which is Australia’s largest mobile tower infrastructure provider with approximately 8,200 towers. Telstra began preparations for the stake sale in November, when it split its business into three companies and then into four. The move was also seen by analysts as preparing Telstra to bid on the expected privatization of the government-owned National Broadband Network. Telstra had planned to seek investment early in its 2022 fiscal year, which begins Thursday, but has ramped up its plans following a consortium approach. “They recognized the value of these assets and provided a compelling rationale for moving the transaction forward sooner than expected,” said Mr. Penn. The InfraCo Towers business will operate under the direction of a Board of Directors chaired by the Managing Director of Telstra’s infrastructure unit, Brendon Riley. Jon Lipton, who currently runs the tours business, will be the managing director. In addition to its mobile tower infrastructure unit, Telstra has a services unit to own products and assets such as mobile spectrum. It has an infrastructure unit for assets, including data centers, and said in March it was creating another for international assets such as submarine cables. Telstra shares last traded at A $ 3.60, up 21% since the start of the calendar year. Write to Stuart Condie at [email protected]

