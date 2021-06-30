China’s Didi raises $ 4.4 billion in US IPO – sources





(Reuters) – Chinese rideshare company Didi Global Inc raised $ 4.4 billion when it went public in the United States on Tuesday, setting it at the top of its stated range and increasing the number of shares sold, according to two sources close to the case. Didi sold 317 million U.S. Depository Shares (ADS), up from the expected 288 million, at $ 14 apiece, the people said on condition of anonymity before an official announcement. That would give Didi a valuation of around $ 73 billion on a fully diluted basis. On an undiluted basis, it will be worth $ 67.5 billion. The company is scheduled to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30. The increase in trade size came after Didi’s investor order book was repeatedly oversubscribed, one of the sources said. Investors have been urged to expect their orders to be cut once allocations end on Wednesday, according to a separate source with direct knowledge of the matter. Didi did not respond to a request for comment. The listing, which will be the biggest sale of U.S. stocks by a Chinese company since Alibaba raised $ 25 billion in 2014, comes amid record IPO activity this year as companies collapse. rush to grab the lucrative valuations seen in the US stock market. FILE PHOTO: A Didi logo is seen at Didi Chuxing’s headquarters in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS / Florence Lo / File Photo Didis’ IPO is more cautious than its initial target of a valuation of up to $ 100 billion, Reuters previously reported. The size of the operation was reduced during briefings with investors before the launch of the IPOs. This suggests that investors are increasingly worried about China’s potential antitrust crackdown and a more volatile IPO environment around the world in 2021, said Douglas Kim, an independent analyst. based in London, who writes on Smartkarma. But it looks like many investors like the deal, the volatile environment of the IPO helped lower the IPO price and the valuation looks attractive, Kim told Reuters. Didis’ IPO was hedged early on the first day of book construction last week and investor books were closed on Monday, a day ahead of schedule. An over-allotment option, or greenshoe, exists where an additional 43.2 million shares can be sold to increase the size of the deal. DIDI’S STORY Didi was co-founded in 2012 by Will Wei Cheng, a former employee of Alibaba, who is currently managing director. Cheng was joined by Jean Qing Liu, a former Goldman Sachs banker and current chairman of the ridesharing company. The company counts SoftBank, Uber Technologies Inc, and Tencent as its primary funders. Didi is also known for successfully pulling Uber out of the Chinese market after the US company lost a price war and ended up selling its China business to Didi for a stake. Liu Zhen, head of Uber China at the time, is Didis Lius’ cousin. Like most rideshare companies, Didi was historically unprofitable, until it posted a profit of $ 30 million in the first quarter of this year. The company reported a loss of $ 1.6 billion last year and an 8% drop in revenue to $ 21.63 billion, according to a regulatory filing, as business plummeted during the pandemic. Its shares are expected to begin trading under the symbol DIDI. Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis, Bill Berkrot and Himani Sarkar

