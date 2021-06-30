Dallas Tenants To No Longer Benefit From ‘Pandemic Tariff’, Report Says





COVID cases are down and rent is back in Dallas, according to a new report. According to the latest July Rent Report from ApartmentList.com, rental prices in Dallas are currently 6.4% higher than they were at this time last year, meaning they have returned to where they would have been so the pandemic had not ravaged the market last spring, according to the report’s authors. “In March 2020, rental prices in Dallas dropped dramatically in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report says. “Since then, tenants have benefited from ‘pandemic rates’ and double-digit rent cuts in some places. But today, almost a year and a half later, prices have fully rebounded and are back on track. above pre-pandemic projections. “ Rents in Dallas rose 1.4% in June, still below the national average of 2.3%. The city’s monthly rent change ranks 76th out of the 100 largest cities in the country, according to data. “This is the sixth month in a row that the city has seen rents increase after falling in December last year,” the report said. “Year-over-year rental growth in Dallas is below the state average of 7.8%, as well as the national average of 8.4%.” For comparison, rents rose 11.9% in Austin, 8% in San Antonio and 4.3% in Houston, according to ApartmentList.com. Median rents in Dallas are $ 1,058 for a one-bedroom apartment and $ 1,270 for a two-bedroom apartment. “Dallas is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country,” the report says. Elsewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth, some increases have been even greater. Among the cities sampled: Grand Prairie experienced the fastest metro rental growth, growing 12.8% year-over-year. The median two-bedroom there costs $ 1,368, while the one-bedroom costs $ 1,154.

Plano has the most expensive rents in the region's largest cities, with a two-bedroom median of $ 1,677; rents have increased 2.7 percent in the past month and 11.3 percent in the past year.

Fort worth has the cheapest rents in the DFW metro, with a two-bedroom median of $ 1,202; rents have gone up 2 percent in the past month and 7.7 percent in the past year.

