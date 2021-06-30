Government requires automakers to report driver assistance accidents





The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that automakers would be required to report crashes involving driver assistance systems, as well as fully autonomous vehicle crashes, which are less common on the roads.

Driver assistance systems, such as Tesla’s Autopilot, GM’s SuperCruise, and Ford’s upcoming BlueCruise, handle steering, braking, and acceleration, and can generally keep a car in a lane on a highway, but require an attentive human behind the wheel for safety reasons.

These systems are more and more common and some drivers claim that the technology makes driving more enjoyable and less tiring. But these systems have also been implicated in high profile , fatal accidents which raised questions about their safety.

NHTSA said data on the crash would help it quickly identify safety issues and intervene if necessary. This decision was applauded by experts in automobile safety and autonomous driving.

“This is a big step forward for safety,” Bryan Reimer, associate director of the New England University Transportation Center at MIT, told CNN Business. “The reports will increase transparency on the benefits and risks of assisted and automated driving.” Today, there are no specific regulations for driver assistance systems, leaving automakers to market and describe the systems as they see fit. But the NHTSA is investigating 36 driver assistance accidents, including 30 involving Tesla vehicles, the agency said. There have been at least nine deaths in the United States related to Tesla’s autopilot, according to NHTSA. The company maintains that drivers are always ultimately responsible for the operation of their vehicle. Tesla’s autopilot system has the most functionality of the driver assistance systems available on the roads today, but its safeguards to protect drivers and other road users have been criticized. Tesla drivers have died in multiple crashes that have repeatedly attracted the government meticulous examination Research has shown that Tesla drivers are more distracted when using autopilot. Drivers are expected to be attentive and keep their hands on the wheel. But Tesla, unlike GM and Ford, has not used its vehicles ‘on-board cameras to monitor drivers’ eyes to see if they are looking at the road. Last month, Tesla owners shared photos on social media of a new version of Autopilot that uses the on-board camera to detect and alert an inattentive driver. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also made optimistic predictions about the capabilities of the autopilot, which the company failed to achieve. Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering at AAA, told CNN Business that he believes NHTSA’s move will inspire automakers to be more responsible in the way they develop and explain vehicle support systems. conduct to consumers. A 2018 AAA study found that 40% of Americans believe that driver assistance systems are able to operate the car on their own. “It’s scary. Cars certainly don’t drive themselves. There is no doubt that there are some misconceptions from consumers,” Brannon said. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represented Automakers, including Ford and GM, said in a statement that it was important for consumers to understand the benefits and limitations of driver assistance systems. “Misuse and abuse of [driver-assist] systems is extremely dangerous and threatens consumer acceptance and confidence in vehicles equipped with potentially life-saving devices [driver-assist] technologies, ”said CEO John Bozzella. “Likewise, increased customer acceptance and adoption of higher levels of automation can help reduce the 94% of motor vehicle accidents that are attributed to human error. A spokesperson for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which represents the auto insurance industry and advocates for improved safety, told CNN Business that he supports the NHTSA decision and that he had frequently asked NHTSA to develop guidelines for driver assistance systems. Tesla and Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment. GM said it was reviewing the NHTSA announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/29/cars/nhtsa-driver-assist/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos