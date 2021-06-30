By mixing AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines offer robust protection, study finds





A preclinical study published in The Lancet on June 25 revealed that mixing AstraZeneca with a second dose of Pfizer provides “robust” protection against severe COVID-19. The preclinical study was conducted in the UK from February with 830 people registered to receive one of four vaccine combinations. Participants received two doses of Pfizer, two doses of AstraZeneca, or one dose of Pfizer and one dose of AstraZeneca and vice versa. People who received one dose of AstraZeneca and then a dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received as much protection as people who received two doses of Pfizer, according to the study. FILE – Vial of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and photo collage vials of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. RELATED: Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines likely provide long-lasting protection, study finds People who received one dose of Pfizer followed by AstraZeneca saw higher rates of protection against the novel coronavirus compared to those who received two doses of AstraZeneca, but not as much protection as those who received two doses of Pfizer or a dose of AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer. The study also found that the mixture of vaccines actually made the body create a higher number of antibodies ready to fight the virus rather than getting two doses of the same vaccine, but the study did not provide more details on the reasons. “The highest antibody response was observed after the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech program, and the highest T cell response from Oxford-AstraZeneca followed by Pfizer-BioNTech”, The University of Oxford said in a press release. “Today’s data is a vital step forward, showing that a mixed schedule gives people protective immunity to COVID-19 after four weeks,” said Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer , in the press release. Being able to mix vaccines could help optimize the global vaccine supply and get vaccinated in the arms of communities with limited access to health care. RELATED: As Delta Variant Rises Globally, US Targets Young Adults For Vaccines “In the era of the approval of several COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use, the overriding problem in solving the COVID-19 pandemic is now to optimize the global immunization coverage rate using currently available vaccines. . The positive results of our study support flexibility of use. of heterologous booster programs using ChAd (AstraZeneca) and BNT (Pfizer), which may help accelerate vaccine deployment, ”the study concluded. Study co-author Dr Matthew Snape also noted at a press conference on Monday that although the results of the recent study he and his colleagues conducted show promising results, the best plan is to action is to receive two doses of the same vaccine, the Times reported. Likewise, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched an early-stage study earlier this month testing mixed schedules of COVID-19 booster vaccines in fully vaccinated adults. the NIAID-funded study concerns some 150 people who have already received one of the approved COVID-19 vaccine regimens developed by Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. RELATED: EU does not renew order for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine after signing deal with Pfizer “Although vaccines currently authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration offer strong protection against COVID-19, we must prepare for the possibility of needing booster vaccines to counter the decline in immunity. and keep pace with an evolving virus, ”said Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said in a statement released on June 1. be indicated. ” FOX News contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox6now.com/news/mixing-astrazeneca-pfizer-covid-19-vaccines-provides-robust-protection-study-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos