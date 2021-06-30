Take a peek at the refurbished Preston Royal Central Market





On October 20, 2019, business was business as usual inside Preston Royal Central Market. Most people were watching the Cowboys game, so the store was pretty empty. But then the alarms started ringing the phones. The lights went out. The glass doors shook, then they shattered. Everyone was able to avoid being injured by the collapsed roof. They hurried to take refuge in the cooler. The fallout from the tornado is still visible in some places in our neighborhood. But we can no longer see him at the Central Market. After nearly two years of closure, it is finally opening. Stephen Butt, CEO of the company, announced earlier this year that the Preston Royal store will be open to shoppers from July 4. His words come true. And the neighbors couldn’t be happier. “I am delighted with the location of Central Market Preston Royal, my central market, with the reopening and re-anchoring of this shopping center in the heart of Preston Oaks,” said neighbor and former City Council member Jennifer Staubach Gates. “I remember the tornado damage in our neighborhood when I visited the area the day after the storm hit.” Of the 130 employees who were working at the store when the tornado hit, 85 returned. Most of the other partners who now employ Preston Royal were from other stores in the Central Market. The Advocate was able to get a glimpse before the neighbors were greeted tomorrow, June 30, at 8 a.m. But even before the media arrived, 11 neighbors who were shopping when the tornado hit gathered to view the new store. The Preston Royal store has exclusive offers. It is the only central market to sell the royal plumcot, and it is one of the first to present the Picasso melon. The Lovers Lane location grows herbs in the house, but Preston Royal grows four varieties of mushrooms. Neighbors can see them in a suitcase as they walk around the store. And about twenty kinds of fresh juice will be squeezed every day, a location update. There is also a limited edition item for sale. It’s a Veuve Clicquot. It comes in yellow packaging with a sticker added by hand. And only 180 are available. The layout of the store is different. On the second floor, which was once filled with offices, guests can now take advantage of a seating area. Or if they are in a hurry, they can take advantage of the curbside service. Neighbors may also notice that the bulk section is aligned with the rest of the grocery items. And the cafe bar now offers roasted beans at the Westgate location. Here is an overview of some features of the renovated space: Roadside service

Self-service cash registers

Products, seafood and flower shelves enlarged

Increase in grocery, cheese and wine selections

Larger sandwich bar

New coffee bar experience

Addition of seats on the second floor The store opens June 30 at 8 a.m. Neighbors were invited for a special visit and a groundbreaking ceremony on June 29. The Central Market is located at 10720 Preston Rd. This slideshow requires JavaScript. WANT MORE?



