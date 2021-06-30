MINI Builds Shape-Shifting Innovative Vision Urbanaut Electric Car

2021 MINI Vision Urbanaut

Hartmut Nrenberg / MINIA



MINIDesign manager Oliver Heilmer believes it is vital to physically experience Vision Urbanaut to appreciate the concept. That’s why the brand created a life-size model of their forward-looking Electric Autonomous Concept Study so that viewers and journalists like myself can study some of the lofty concept ideas experienced with this shape-changing product. The feeling of space and innovative materials are just begging to be explored, continues Heilmer from his studio in Munich where the show car was designed last November and where it is now being built. It was therefore very important for us from the start to also produce a physical model of the Vision Urbanaut. We planned and built every aspect of the car to allow people to experience all of its facets.

Oliver Heilmer, Head of Design at MINI and Vision Urbanaut

Enes Kucevic / MINI



The Vision Urbanaut exploited some of the vital issues facing automotive design in the afterburner era, namely the opportunities that can arise from no longer needing to drive and the possibilities of technology to empower the car. car beyond transport.

At the heart of the study vehicle you see here are the MINI Moments, the pre-programmed themes, Chill, Wanderlust and Vibe, which alter the interior shape, function of vehicles and the passenger experience. The Chill Zone sees the Vision Urbanaut transform into a sanctuary and space for relaxation and work, in Wanderlust the automation technology turns off for a little personal driving pleasure, while in Vibe mode the car opens up to the outside world to become a social space.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Vision Urbanaut’s single-volume exterior shape helps maximize cabin space

Hartmut Nrenberg / MINIA



Throughout the exterior and interior change to reflect and encourage these various highly sensory theatrical scenes with the light, sound, smell, texture that elevate all of these episodes to a carefully narrated and highly experiential product. Meanwhile, the scenes are activated via a Token which is housed in the table in the center of the car to be democratically accessible to all passengers who can in turn further customize their MINI Moments through the device.

Creatively, the Urbanaut Vision is best explained from the inside. When stationary, the dashboard lowers to become a daybed, so the driving area turns into a living room, while in Vibe mode, moving the windshield upwards creates a balcony allowing passengers to immerse themselves in their environment. There is a lounging nook in the back for a quiet chill out area and the middle part of the car doubles as an extra seat when the car is stationary, perfect in the Chill scenario.

The “skateboard wheels” are finished in Ocean Wave which are transparent and illuminated from the … [+] inside to change their appearance and communicate the condition of cars to other road users

Hartmut Nrenberg / MINIA



The Vision Urbanaut is also a highly connected car with technology that is as discreet as possible. Since this is not a car designed around the driver alone, instead of its usual positioning, the circular dashboard is now placed in the center of the vehicle to be accessible to all occupants. And as a shared concept, Vision Urbanaut works through a smart device that anyone in a defined circle of family and friends can use.

Naturally, this being an idea for the near future, the materials are largely from sustainable sources, with the cabin showcasing interesting recycled and reused fabrics including wool, polyester and Tencel, made from wood pulp. and fast growing seeds. The knitted textile is here and the car is chrome and leather free, while the steering wheel and floor sections are made from recycled cork. Finally, an integrated table with a plant on the side of the car brings living nature into the car.

When stationary, the dashboard lowers to become a daybed so that the driving area turns into a seat … [+] living room

Hartmut Nrenberg / MINIA



One of the key elements of the interior design has been the development of fragrance and sound, which goes well beyond the Vision Urbanaut unveiled in November. Annabell Coffinet, fragrance designer at BMW Group, explains the process. A distinctive scent signature stays in the mind and can remind you of a positive atmosphere and overall experience. In this way, we create another very personal connection with particularly memorable moments. She says the idea has spread to tie the MINI brand to a specific scent signature. This whiff of something intangible, refreshing and unexpected brings emotion to the way the brand’s message is communicated, a kind of international signature with a high recognition factor. It will be discreet and unveiled as part of a welcome scenario.

To help elevate these sensory experiences, the Creative Director of Car Sound, Renzo Vitale, crafted a welcome tune to evoke the spirit of the scent mentioned by Coffinet, as well as to compose music for the chill moments, Vibe and Wanderlust. In the Chill Moment, the vehicle envelops the user in the subtle soundscapes of a forest, with rustling leaves and flowing water filling the interior. The Wanderlust and Vibe moments are accompanied by a specially composed music soundtrack to play inside and outside the vehicle.

Inside, sound and smell work in harmony to help elevate the Chill, Vibe and Wanderlust moments

Enes Kucevic / MINI



The design of the body is also interesting. The single-volume exterior shape helps maximize interior space, while the classic and modern MINI grille and lights have evolved so that the matrix light shape now displays multi-colored graphics to communicate the different Moment scenes. . Meanwhile, the wheels of the skateboard are finished in Ocean Wave which are transparent and illuminated from the inside and change their appearance to communicate the status of the car to other road users, which I think will become more and more. more fundamental as we move towards automated driving.

In its unfunded era, the Mini brand was a symbol of ’60s youth culture, counterculture, liberation, and cars were loved by baby boomers and especially city dwellers. While the traditional car experiences what can only be described as an existential crisis, the modern MINI has a chance to become a symbol of the progressive 2020s and to be the personal transportation choice for Gen Z and beyond.

The MINI Vision Urbanaut explores the car beyond a vehicle just for transport

Enes Kucevic / MINI



The MINI cars produced under the ownership of the BMW Group over the past two decades are stylish products. They are beautiful, like the original from the 60s, they are fun to drive and are not too fancy and precious for city dwellers. Still, I can’t help but think that there is something missing from the modern MINI formula. The brand could be much more. This is why this shapeshifting Urbanaut Vision seems to be the right direction for the brand. It is full of smart, imaginative and fun concepts. MINI can get away with ideas that are much more esoteric than other traditional brands and it’s great to see the team take on the challenge and see the possibilities beyond just transportation.

Vision Urbanaut addresses some of the most important questions facing automotive design

Hartmut Nrenberg / MINIA



Speaking recently with BMW Group Creative Director Adrian van Hooydonk, he told me: MINI customers are usually found in urban environments and I think they are even more ready for electric driving and new ways of driving. ‘consider mobility than our other brands. We can certainly move faster in that direction. The Vision Urbanaut shows how the brand can take our BMW iNext thinking (the future vision of the brand) to another level. I think we can use MINI to take these concepts further.

The Vision Urbanaut will see its world premiere on July 1st.

To see the MINI product 2021 family; read about the brand new MINI Electric; and experience the pinnacle of luxury motoring in the form of bodywork Boat tail by sister brand of MINI Rolls-Royce.