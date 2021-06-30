Bill Gates was an office bully who opposed diversity efforts, report says





Bill Gates was an office bully who brushed off diversity initiatives like attempts to destroy Microsoft and was once seen lying on top of a woman at a corporate event, according to a new report. A former Microsoft executive said the Insider news site that he saw Gates lying on top of a woman at 5 a.m. during a Microsoft retreat at a ski resort in the French Alps in 1988. The two were just snuggling up, the ex-executive said, but the alleged cuddle came the year after Gates started dating his future wife Melinda. Elsewhere in the report, former Microsoft board member Maria Klawe accused Gates of rejecting diversity efforts at profanity-laden board meetings in the 2010s. When board members suggested considering more diverse candidates for future leadership positions, Gates reportedly replied: Are you trying to destroy the company? Bill Gates is portrayed in a new report as an office bully and womanizer. Getty Images for Robin Hood The message was this: Caring about diversity has nothing to do with Microsoft’s success, said Klawe, board member from 2009 to 2015. Another former Microsoft executive told Insider that Gates was an equal opportunity scolder. Bill yelled at everyone the same way, the executive said, adding that they appreciated the founders’ candor. Other Microsoft insiders have attributed at least some of his unwanted behavior to sheer clumsiness. “He doesn’t really know how to joke or how to connect with people,” said a former executive. “If he told you he liked your hair, he wasn’t trying to flirt with you.” He really liked your hair. The report of Gates’ questionable behavior comes as the world’s fourth richest man has been going through a messy divorce from his wife for 27 years. Critics of Bill Gates’ office behavior come as he flounders in divorce from wife Melinda Getty Images The divorce comes amid questions about the Microsoft founder ‘s ties to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and reports that he left the Microsoft board last year amid an investigation into his alleged affair with a subordinate. Gates denied any “business partnership or personal friendship” with Epstein, saying their meetings were purely related to philanthropy. But the Daily Beast reported that Gates had visited Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse as a “respite from his marriage.” Microsoft, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report, has sought to distance itself from Gates’ alleged bad behavior. The Microsoft of 2021 is very different from the Microsoft of 2000, CEO Satya Nadella said in May, adding that the company would investigate the misconduct allegations even though they are decades old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/06/29/bill-gates-was-an-office-bully-who-opposed-diversity-efforts-report-claims/

