ShipBob Joins Unicorn Club With $ 1 Billion Valuation

ShipBob, a logistics company that provides shipping and delivery services to e-commerce businesses, has raised an additional $ 200 million, taking the company to virtual unicorn status.

The Chicago-based company raised the money in a rare Series E round led by Bain Capital Venture, which has been investing in the 7-year company since 2017. Softbank, Menlo Ventures, Hyde Park Venture Partners, Hyde Park Angels and Silicon Valley Bank was also part of the cycle that pushed ShipBobs’ valuation to $ 1 billion.

The funding comes just nine months after ShipBob, which means Bends Over Backward for SHIPping secured $ 68 million in a Series D round led by Softbanks Vision Fund 2. All rounds raised $ 330.5 million, a declared the company.

It is one of the milestones of a long journey that awaits us, said managing director Dhruv Saxena in an interview. While it’s amazing to have reached a certain scale that allows us to have this assessment, in the grand scheme of things, it’s still day one. We always have the impression of only scratching the surface.

ShipBob, like a number of companies focused on shipping, experienced explosive growth over the past year, fueled by the abrupt shift to online shopping and delivery as the pandemic prevented consumers from staying at home, online ordering. At the start of 2020, ShipBob had approximately 1,200 customers. By the end of the year, that had risen to over 5,000, Saxena said.

Our peak season is Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and holidays, he said. We have seen this start in April and continue until the end of the year. We have benefited from this accelerated growth in e-commerce and I have not seen this growth disappear in 2021.

Saxena said many of its customers are growing rapidly and is adjusting the business to keep pace while expanding ShipBobs software offerings to stay ahead in what is becoming a very competitive third-party logistics industry.

The fastest growing e-commerce brands recognize that world-class execution increases revenue and builds customer loyalty, ”Ajay Agarwal, Bain partner and ShipBob board member, said in a statement. “These great brands are partnering with ShipBob as a one-stop-shop cloud logistics platform to manage and deliver their goods to customers around the world.”

Saxena said the company made its first profit last year, but does not expect to be profitable this year as he and his co-founder Divey Gulati expand the company into the United States, Europe and Australia. . ShipBobs proprietary software is deployed at 24 fulfillment sites, 20 in the United States and one in Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

It plans to expand to 35 distribution centers, most of which are around 110,000 square feet through a franchise program with existing warehouses, many of which are already underway. Of those in operation today, ShipBob owns and operates four. Much of the growth will be concentrated in the United States and Europe.

Saxena declined to disclose the amount of cash flow the company generated last year, but said the $ 68 million raised in last year’s Series D was still in the bank.

The additional capital adds more fuel to our growth, he said. We can choose not to be profitable this quarter or for the next few quarters. We want to make these investments to grow and add capabilities that benefit our traders.

That includes expansion through business-to-business shipping rather than just consumers, a move he hopes will keep customers going as they expand into large retail stores.

As for the stock market stake, a typical step after so many rounds, Saxena said it was not on the table. Again.

It could be the next big step, but it’s not something we’re very focused on in the short term, he said. We don’t need more capital to pursue our growth plans.