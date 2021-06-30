Elon Musk expects 500,000 Starlink users by next year





SpaceX’s satellite Internet network, Starlink, is expected to have around 500,000 users over the next 12 months, Elon Musk said at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) conference on Tuesday. SpaceX’s current goal, Musk said, is to bring broadband internet to most of the planet by August. The internet, in the midst of an open beta phase, has launched more than 1,700 satellites into low Earth orbit since 2018 and recently passed a strategically important benchmark of 69,420 active users, Musk told MWC. He said Starlink is already operating in 12 countries and is growing. Do I think we were going to have a few hundred thousand users, maybe over 500,000 users in 12 months, he added. Reaching half a million users over the next year and unlocking global internet coverage minus arctic regions over the next two months is an extremely ambitious goal for Starlink. Internet service will be sold directly to consumers in the most rural areas of the world and to governments looking for better military Internet connections (among other customers). Many individual users pay $ 99 per month for the internet as part of the beta, using a $ 499 bundle of a Starlink auto-aligning satellite dish and Wi-Fi router. SpaceX promises download speeds. 100 Mbps and 20 Mbps download. So far, reviews have been mixed. Challenges abound on the path to opening up business services and providing global Internet coverage. While the cost of each Starlink terminal is $ 499 to consumers, Musk admitted at the conference that each terminal costs SpaceX twice as much, over $ 1,000. The company has already halved the cost of the terminal, from $ 3,000, and aims to reduce it to a few hundred dollars within a year or two, SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said in April. Musk has maintained a key goal for SpaceX is to avoid bankruptcy as it crosses a deep chasm of negative cash flow. Starlinks’ main competitor, OneWeb, filed for and has since recovered from bankruptcy last year. Bridging the gap between 5G and fiber Musk said the Starlink team had signed deals with two of the country’s major telecommunications operators, but he did not name them. He sees Starlink as complementary to existing 5G providers rather than competing directly with them. You can think of Starlink as bridging the gap between 5G and fiber and really getting to the hardest to reach parts of the world, he said. When asked how much to invest in Starlink, Musk replied that it depends on how you define investing. Before moving to positive cash flow, it will be at least $ 5 billion, and maybe up to $ 10 [billion]. So that’s a lot, he said, adding: Well, you have to keep investing a lot after that point to stay relevant among the competition. Starlink’s total investment will amount to $ 2030 billion, he said. Once the network is fully operational, SpaceX hopes it can generate around $ 30 billion in revenue with Starlink and maybe even separate it from SpaceX for an IPO. Most of that revenue will fund the SpaceXs Starship system, the centerpiece of Musk’s ambitions to transport humans to the Moon and Mars. Musk, known for his hugely ambitious development schedules, told the conference that the spacecraft’s first orbital test launch could take place in the next few months with a slightly different schedule than July, because Shotwell said at a conference A few days ago. There is the internal objective if things are going well, which has to be aggressive, Musk clarified to a reporter on Twitter. Obviously, some things will not go well internally and there will be external issues as well.

