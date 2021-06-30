Remedent, Inc. files Form 15 to suspend the SEC Exchange Act





GHENT, Belgium, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Remedent, Inc. (OTC Pink: REMI) (Remedy or the Company) today announced the voluntary filing of a Form 15 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SECOND“) to terminate the registration of its ordinary shares under Article 12 (g) 1934 Stock Exchange Act, as amended (“Trade Law“) and suspend its reporting obligations to the SEC under Section 15 (d) of the Exchange Act. When filing Form 15, the company’s obligation to file certain Exchange Act reports , including Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K will be immediately suspended. Guy De Vreese, CEO of the Company, said: Our current auditor, Vandelanotte Bedrijfsrevisoren, has made an internal decision to no longer maintain his status as a PCAOB (United States Public Company Accounting Oversight Board) chartered auditor. Once notified of this decision, the Board of Directors decided to assess the alternatives available to the Company. After careful consideration, weighing the pros and cons of being an Exchange Act reporting company and the alternatives to maintaining a Pink Sheet listing on the OTC Markets Group, the decision was made to file a Form 15 with the DRY. Going forward, the company will file its annual and quarterly financial statements prepared by management through the OTC Markets Alternative Reporting (ARS) standard and news service. Along with the filing of Form 15, the Company has subscribed to the OTC Disclosure and News service and intends to qualify its common shares for the Pink Current Information level by filing its OTC market disclosure statement and non-financial statements. audited for the annual period ended March 31. 2021, OTC Markets background check form, list of shareholders and legal letter required. The Company was previously a “voluntary depositor” under the Exchange Act. The Company expects its common shares to continue trading on the OTC Markets Pink Sheets under the symbol: REMI, but the ARS qualification process does not guarantee acceptance of the Company’s submission by OTC Markets for the Pink Current Information Tier. Companies that trade on the OTC Markets Pink Sheet that do not report to the SEC may publish continuous disclosure documents under the ARS in accordance with the OTC Markets Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. To qualify for the current Pink Current Information Tier, companies must upload reports through OTC Markets according to the following schedule: Quarterly report within 45 days of quarter end

Annual report within 90 days of year end

Lawyer letter within 120 days of fiscal year end. Details on the public availability of current information are available at https://www.otcmarkets.com. About Remedent Remedent, Inc. is an international company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of cosmetic dentistry and oral care products. Remedent’s brands include GlamSmile, Remecure, Smile Me and River 8. Based in Belgium, its products are distributed in more than 25 countries around the world through B2B channels providing products to dental professionals, and through its B2C channel, helping Consumers Get The Smile Of Their Dreams Through Its Smile Consulting Concept. Contact For more information, please contact: Mr. Philippe Van Acker

Remedy

Zuiderlaan 1-3 box 8, 9000 Gent Belgium

Phone. : 09-2415880

E: [email protected]

W: www.remedent.com Safe Harbor Declaration This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Such statements, including, but not limited to, the company’s expectations as to the benefits the company might derive from the decision to exit the SEC Exchange Act reporting system, its ability to create shareholder value at long term and its ability to strengthen its focus on the company’s mission are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in the documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The Company plans to publish its financial statements on a quarterly and annual basis through the OTC Markets reporting service as an alternative reporting company. However, the Company cannot guarantee that trading of its ordinary shares will continue on the over-the-counter markets or in any other forum. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the company as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

