Dixons Carphone Online Sales Soar Amid Entertainment Boom During Lockdown | Dixons Phone

Dixons Carphones pre-tax profits grew 34% in the year through May 1, with nearly $ 5 billion in online sales of electrical products, including televisions, laptops and video game consoles , to consumers stuck at home during lockdowns from the Covid-19 pandemic. The retailer, which owns the Currys PC World brand, said revenue from electrical products ordered online more than doubled year-over-year to $ 4.7 billion. Online sales accounted for just over 45% of the company’s total annual revenue, which rose 2% to $ 10.3 billion. Like-for-like sales of electrical products rose 14% despite closing stores in the UK, Ireland, Norway, Denmark and Greece for long periods. The company’s adjusted pre-tax profit rose 34% year-on-year to $ 156 million, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations. Dixons Carphone said there was strong growth in sales of computer products, especially Apple devices, as well as headphones. Sales of major household appliances have been slower as stores closed, but the company said they have been encouraging since reopening. In the UK and Ireland, where the company will change brands to Currys this year and abandon the Dixons, Carphone Warehouse and PC World brands, online sales rose 114% to $ 3.4 billion. This helped offset lost sales due to forced store closings during closings, which also kept its outlets closed at Dixons Travel Airport. The company announced in April that it would permanently close all Dixons Travel stores because it did not expect a sufficient pickup in passenger numbers to make up for the UK government’s decision to abandon duty-free shopping. Technology has become even more central in people’s lives, said Dixons Carphone CEO Alex Baldock. As the market leader, with the winning omnichannel business model, we can make the most of it. Last year saw us do it, growing a great business online and adding it to our in-store strengths. Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging system The company aims to increasingly become the first choice for everything tech, power and mobile, products and services, according to Baldock. Restarting its dividend to shareholders, Dixons Carphone said it returned 73 million in leave payments received for its UK and Irish employees, as well as 144 million in deferred VAT. The retailer has pledged to raise the minimum hourly wage for its UK workers by 9% on average from October, bringing them into line with recommended living wage levels of 10.85 an hour in London and 9 , 50 outside the capital.

