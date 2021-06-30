Chinese grocery delivery company clings to earnings after slashing IPO





Employees at the Dingdong grocery delivery company pack vegetables for orders that the company claims customers can receive in about 30 minutes. Ding dong BEIJING Chinese grocery delivery company Dingdong closed up 2 cents when it went public in the United States on Tuesday after reducing the size of the offering by 70%. The poor performance comes amid a rise in Chinese stock quotes in the United States and concerns about the growth of the grocery delivery industry, in which tech giants Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com have all invested. in a significative way. During its IPO, Dingdong still gained a market value of 5.5 billion dollars. That’s more than double the value of Tencent-backed rival Missfresh, which fell more than 25% on its Nasdaq debut on Friday. Earlier this week, Dingdong has announced that it will price its IPO on the New York Stock Exchange at $ 23.50 per share, at the low end of the proposed range and with less than 30% of the original number of shares. Dingdong thus raised 95.69 million dollars, against an offer which could have reached 357 million dollars. From our point of view, the IPO itself is a big step and how much money we have raised is not that essential. We have sufficient liquidity and that is our situation. Liang changlin Founder and CEO, Dingdong Founder and CEO Liang Changlin told CNBC’s Eunice Yoon on Tuesday that he plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to grow the business in China and invest in technology and talent. “We just finished a Series D funding round, and everyone knows we raised $ 1.03 billion,” he said in Mandarin, according to a CNBC translation. “So from our perspective, the IPO itself is a big step and how much money we’ve raised isn’t that critical. We have sufficient cash flow and that’s our situation. “ Liang owns a 30% stake in the company. Dingdong said in its prospectus that it has 1.45 billion yuan ($ 226.56 million) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. With expected cash flow from financing activities, the company said it plans to meet its financial needs for at least 12 months. The company said it operates in 29 cities in China, with a monthly average of 6.9 million first-quarter transaction users and a gross value of goods (GMV) of 4.3 billion yuan. That’s against 2.92 billion yuan in the same period a year ago. GMV measures the total value of goods sold over a period of time. However, Dingdong also reported a net loss of 1.38 billion yuan in the first quarter, up from 244.5 million yuan a year ago. Learn more about China from CNBC Pro In May, SoftBank invested $ 330 million in Dingdong, following a $ 700 million investment a month earlier from Coatue, Sequoia Capital and others, according to adviser Cygnus Equity. As the demand for delivery from Chinese consumers increases, Dingdong says it can send fresh produce in about 30 minutes. The company’s strategy is to work out of warehouses rather than retail stores that need user-friendly interior design. Location can also increase costs. Liang asserted that Dingdong has experienced an average growth of 300% per year over the past three years and is confident in the “booming” demand for grocery delivery in China. “If something becomes popular during a pandemic but wears off when the pandemic is over, then it’s not a good deal,” he said. For Dingdong, “our price per order may have dropped a little, but the strength of orders is there. We therefore believe that the pandemic has only accelerated our development.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/06/30/chinese-grocery-delivery-company-clings-to-gains-after-slashing-ipo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos