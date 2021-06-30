Business
Fed Unity cracks as inflation rises and officials debate the future
Federal Reserve officials spoke with one voice throughout the pandemic downturn, promising that monetary policy would be set to a full stimulus mode until the crisis is well and truly behind America. Suddenly, they are less synchronized.
Central bankers are increasingly divided over how to think and react to emerging risks after months of rising asset values and faster than expected prices. While their political counterparts in the White House have been more united in saying the recent spike in price hikes will fade as the economy goes through a burst of reopening, Washington as a whole is grappling with how to approach. politics at a time of intense uncertainty.
Senior Fed officials, including President Jerome H. Powell, recognize that a sustained period of uncomfortably high inflation is a possibility. But they said it’s more likely that recent price hikes, which came as the economy reopens from its coronavirus slumber, are fading.
Other officials, such as James Bullard, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, have expressed more acute concern over the continued price rally and have suggested that the Fed may have to slow down its support for the U.S. faster saving as a result. .
Unwanted and persistent inflation seemed like a marginal possibility earlier this year, but it is becoming a central feature of economic policy debates as the prices of used cars, airline tickets and restaurant meals rise. For the Fed, the risk that part of the current surge may last is helping fuel discussion about when and how quickly authorities should slow their massive government-backed bond buying program. emergency support to the economy.
Fed officials have said for months that they want to make further substantial progress towards their goals of full employment and stable inflation before slowing buying, and they are just starting to discuss a plan for that se. – saying type. They are now grappling with the reality that the nation is still short of 7.6 million jobs as the housing market is booming and prices have risen faster than expected, which has sparked a range of perspectives in the public and private sectors.
The bubbling debate reinforces the fact that central bank easy-money policies won’t last forever and sends a signal to markets that officials are closely tuned in to inflationary pressures.
I see debate and disagreement as the Fed at its best, said Robert S. Kaplan, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and one of the people pushing the Fed to start withdrawing support soon. In such a complex and dynamic situation, if I didn’t see debate and disagreement, and there was unanimity, it would make me nervous.
18 central bank policymakers say bluntly that the path of the economy is extremely difficult to predict as it reopens after a once-in-a-century pandemic. But how they think about inflation after a series of recent price reports and how they think the Fed should react varies.
Inflation has risen because of statistical quirks, but also because consumer demand exceeds supply as the economy reopens and families open their wallets for long-delayed dinners and vacations. The bottlenecks that have held back the production of computer chips and the construction of houses should eventually fade away. Some prices that had climbed previously, such as lumber, are already starting to moderate.
But if the weirdness of the reopening lasts long enough, it could cause businesses and consumers to anticipate higher inflation all the time and act on it. If that happens, or if workers start negotiating higher wages to cover the rising cost of living, faster price increases may persist.
A new risk is that inflation may surprise further on the upside as the reopening process continues, beyond the level needed to simply make up for past failures to the downside, Bullard said in a presentation this week. last. The Fed is aiming for 2% inflation as an average objective over time, without specifying the timetable.
Other Fed officials said today’s price pressures are likely to ease over time, but haven’t seemed convinced they will go away entirely.
These upward price pressures could ease as bottlenecks are resolved, but it could take some time, Michelle Bowman, one of the Fed’s governors in Washington, said in a statement. recent speech.
Senior Fed management offered a less alarming view of the price path. Mr. Powell and John C. Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said prices may remain higher, but they also said there was little evidence so far. to suggest that they will.
A fairly significant portion or perhaps all of the inflation overrun is from categories directly affected by the economy reopening, Powell said in testimony to Congress on June 22.
Mr Williams said there is even a risk that inflation will slow down. One-off factors that are currently pushing prices up, such as a surge in car prices, could reverse once supply recovers, causing future price gains to fall.
You might see lower inflation than you expected, he said last week.
Which view of inflation wins risk-based, vigilant or less hectic will have implications for the economy. Officials are starting to talk about when and how to slow down their $ 120 billion in monthly bond purchases, which are split between $ 80 billion in treasury securities and $ 40 billion in government guaranteed mortgage debt.
The Fed held a discussion on slow down buying bonds before, after the global financial crisis, but it happened during the rebound of a deep but otherwise more standard slowdown: demand was weak and the labor market slowly recovered. This time around, conditions are much more volatile as the recession was an anomaly, driven by a pandemic rather than a financial or trade shock.
In the current environment, policymakers who are more concerned that prices are getting out of hand may feel more urgent to slow down their economic recovery, which is fueling demand.
It is a volatile environment; we have a risk of upward inflation here, Mr Bullard said in a separate event last week. Creating some option for the committee could be very helpful here, and that will be part of the phase-down debate going forward.
Mr Kaplan said he had expressed his preferences as to when the reduction should begin during the Fed’s private talks, although he is only saying publicly that he would prefer to start cutting back political support as soon as possible.
He thinks moving faster to slow bond buying would take a risk management approach to both price gains and asset market excesses: reducing the chances of a bad outcome now, which could mean that the Fed doesn’t have to raise interest rates early on.
Several officials, including M. Kaplan and M. Bullard, said it might be wise for the Fed to slow mortgage debt purchases faster than they slow bond buying overall, fearing that Fed purchases could contribute to a hot real estate market.
But even this conclusion is not uniform. Lael Brainard, a Fed Governor, and Marie C. Daly, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, suggested that mortgage-backed purchases affect financial conditions as a whole, suggesting they may be less inclined to reduce them more quickly.
The price outlook will also inform when the Fed first raises interest rates. The Fed has said it wants to achieve 2% inflation on average over time and as many jobs as possible before lowering the fund’s borrowing costs.
Rate hikes are not yet to be discussed, but Fed officials have released forecasts showing the policy-making committee is increasingly divided on when this take-off will take place. While five expect rates to remain unchanged until the end of 2023, opinions are everywhere else. Two officials see an increase by the end of this year, three see two, three see three and another three see four. Two believe the Fed will have raised rates six times.
The two Fed policy debates will affect financial markets. Buying bonds and low rates tend to push up the prices of homes, stocks and other assets, so the Fed’s pullback could slow them down. And they are important for the economy: If the Fed removes its support too late and inflation gets out of hand, it may take a recession to bring it under control again. If it withdraws aid prematurely, slowing demand could weaken production and the labor market.
The Fed will work in a changing environment as it tries to decide what full employment and stable prices mean in a post-pandemic world. More money from President Bidens The $ 1.9 trillion economic aid bill will soon start pouring into the economy. For example, the Treasury Department will begin in July depositing direct monthly payments into the accounts of millions of parents eligible for an expanded child tax credit.
But expanded unemployment insurance benefits end in many states. This could leave consumers with less money and slow demand if it takes time for potential workers to find new jobs.
As the trends emerge, White House officials will also be monitoring whether the economy is hot or not. The administration is trying to pass a follow-up tax package that would focus on longer-term investments, and the Republican opposition has focused partly on inflation risks.
For Mr. Kaplan of the Fed, it is about being vigilant. He said it was important to learn the lessons of the recovery from the 2008 crisis, when monetary policy support was removed before inflation accelerated significantly, but also to understand that this rebound is unique.
Realizing that this is a different situation is a wise thing, Mr. Kaplan said.
