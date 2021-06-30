Fed Unity cracks as inflation rises and officials debate the future

18 central bank policymakers say bluntly that the path of the economy is extremely difficult to predict as it reopens after a once-in-a-century pandemic. But how they think about inflation after a series of recent price reports and how they think the Fed should react varies.

Inflation has risen because of statistical quirks, but also because consumer demand exceeds supply as the economy reopens and families open their wallets for long-delayed dinners and vacations. The bottlenecks that have held back the production of computer chips and the construction of houses should eventually fade away. Some prices that had climbed previously, such as lumber, are already starting to moderate.

But if the weirdness of the reopening lasts long enough, it could cause businesses and consumers to anticipate higher inflation all the time and act on it. If that happens, or if workers start negotiating higher wages to cover the rising cost of living, faster price increases may persist.

A new risk is that inflation may surprise further on the upside as the reopening process continues, beyond the level needed to simply make up for past failures to the downside, Bullard said in a presentation this week. last. The Fed is aiming for 2% inflation as an average objective over time, without specifying the timetable.

Other Fed officials said today’s price pressures are likely to ease over time, but haven’t seemed convinced they will go away entirely.

These upward price pressures could ease as bottlenecks are resolved, but it could take some time, Michelle Bowman, one of the Fed’s governors in Washington, said in a statement. recent speech.

Senior Fed management offered a less alarming view of the price path. Mr. Powell and John C. Williams, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said prices may remain higher, but they also said there was little evidence so far. to suggest that they will.