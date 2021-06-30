FACTBOX-How do carpooling giants Didi and Uber compare?





BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) – Chinese rideshare giant Didi Global is set to debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after an initial public offering that sources say raised $ 4.4 billion, valuing it at 67 , $ 5 billion in the biggest sale of shares by a Chinese company to the United States in seven years. Didi absorbed Ubers’ China business in 2016 – Uber retains a 12.8% stake in the company – and made an average of 25 million trips per day in the first three months of the year in China , where he is the dominant operator. Here are some key facts from the company and its global rival, US-based industry pioneer Uber Technologies Inc, which has a market cap of $ 95 billion: FOUNDATION – Didi was founded by CEO Will Cheng, formerly of Alibaba, in Beijing in 2012. Co-founder and chairman Jean Liu joined in 2014. – Uber was founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick. It went public in May 2019. COMPANY PROFILE – Didis’ main activity is carpooling in China. It operates in 15 international markets including South America, Japan, Australia, Russia and South Africa. It also provides services including food delivery, community group purchasing and logistics. – Ubers’ core business includes carpooling, which operates in approximately 70 countries, and restaurant meal delivery under its Uber Eats brand in 34 countries. The company generates most of its sales in the United States and Canada. DRIVERS – Didi has 15 million annual active drivers worldwide for the twelve months ended March 2021. – Uber said in February 2020 that it has some 5 million drivers worldwide. PROFITABILITY – Didi was in deficit from 2018 to 2020, but made a profit of $ 30 million in the first quarter of this year. – Uber continues to lose money but has promised investors to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of this year. CARS – Many Didi drivers rent cars from fleet companies. Didi has fleet management partnerships with automakers including Toyota, BYD and Nissan. – Uber drivers in most of the company’s markets are independent contractors who use their own vehicles. Uber disbanded its own car rental program in 2018, but drivers can still sign up for short-term rentals with other companies. TECHNOLOGY AND DEVELOPMENT – Didi is testing autonomous driving with a fleet of more than 100 cars. – Uber sold its autonomous driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to self-driving car startup Aurora in December. – Didi has deployed a vehicle specially designed for VTC with Chinas BYD and is working on a future model with autonomous driving functions with GAC, a Chinese car manufacturer. – Uber has announced that it is working with British electric van and bus maker Arrival to develop a model specifically designed for ridesharing that will go into production in 2023. Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tina Bellon Editing by Tony Munroe and Louise Heavens

